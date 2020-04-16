Boeing to resume building Dreamliner jets, but no plans to reopen SC plant yet

Boeing Co. will start building commercial airplanes at its facilities in Washington state again next week after halting production indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Thursday.

That will include the aerospace giant's factory in Everett, Wash. where it assembles the 787 Dreamliner jet that's also produced in South Carolina.

Operations remain suspended at the Dreamliner plant in North Charleston, the company said.

Production in Washington state will resume next week in a "phased approach," according to a statement from Boeing.

"The health and safety of our employees, their families and communities is our shared priority," Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes said in a statement. "This phased approach ensures we have a reliable supply base, our personal protective equipment is readily available and we have all of the necessary safety measures in place to resume essential work for our customers."

About 27,000 workers in the Puget Sound region will return to work next week to resume production for several programs, including the 787. Boeing also brought about 2,500 people back to work earlier this week for defense production operations.

The company laid out a list of precautions that it will be taking when employees return next week, including implementing staggered shift start times and voluntary temperature screenings.

Workers will be required to cover their faces while at work. They are "strongly encouraged" to bring their own face coverings, but the company said it will provide face masks to workers who don't have them.

Other protective equipment will be given to employees who work in areas of the factory where "physical distancing cannot be maintained for an extended period," the company said.

Employees who can work from home will continue to do so.

Boeing's production lines in Washington state have been temporarily shut down since March 25. Boeing South Carolina continued to assemble 787s for another two weeks before the company shut down the North Charleston production line "until further notice" on April 8.

Employees at the North Charleston facility who are affected by the shutdown are being paid for 10 working days, covering the two-week period that started last Wednesday. If the shutdown continues past next Wednesday, April 22, those workers will have to tap into their paid time off, sick leave or vacation time.

They also may be able to apply for unemployment benefits, like Washington state workers could after their two paid weeks expired.

Boeing employs nearly 7,000 people in South Carolina. In Washington state, the aerospace giant has its largest workforce, nearly 72,000 people according to the latest counts.