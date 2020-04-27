Boeing to reopen SC Dreamliner plant next week after COVID-19 shutdown

Boeing Co. said Monday it will start building 787 jets again at its South Carolina plant early next week after suspending operations indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reopening of the Dreamliner campus will bring thousands of idled workers back to the North Charleston factory. Most of them will return Sunday or Monday, according to a statement from the company.

Boeing has not disclosed what portion of its 7,000 South Carolina workers have been out of work during the shutdown, which affected the company’s other aircraft support businesses in North Charleston in addition to the wide-body assembly plant off International Blvd.

The return to work "includes all operations that were temporarily suspended," Boeing said in a statement.

"The health and safety of our teammates, their families and our community is our shared priority," Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the Dreamliner program said in the statement. "Our approach to resumption of operations ensures we honor that priority by ensuring personal protective equipment is readily available and that all necessary safety measures are in place to resume essential work for our customers and prioritize the health and safety of our team."

The planemaker also took the "necessary steps," Zaback said, to ensure their suppliers could support restarting operations.

Employees will be encouraged to wear face masks when they return, but masks will not be required, except for those who work in close proximity to one another. Masks will be provided in those cases.

Other safety measures include providing hand sanitizer, voluntary temperature screenings before shifts and "enhanced cleaning" in all buildings. Signs will be put up to encourage social distancing in areas like conference rooms and cafes.

All employees affected by the suspension of operations will be coming back to work, but the return will happen in phases.

Senior leaders at the plant will go back to work this Thursday, followed by managers on Friday. Employees on the 787 production line will resume work starting with third shift on Sunday. First and second shift workers will start working Monday.

Boeing employees who have been doing their jobs from home will continue to work remotely.

A planned May 3 reopening means the plant will have been shut down for roughly the same amount of time that Boeing's production was halted on the West Coast, about three and a half weeks.

The company paused production in North Charleston on April 8, two weeks after factories in Washington state closed.

Production lines at the West Coast facilities — including the factory in Everett, Wash., that splits production of the 787 Dreamliner with North Charleston — reopened last week, bringing 27,000 people back to work.

Safety precautions are being taken at the Washington state factories, too, including some that won't be used in North Charleston.

Face masks are required for all workers in the Puget Sound area, and shift start times have been staggered. Hand washing stations were made available in addition to hand sanitizer.

Boeing's Washington state workforce is about ten times the size of South Carolina's: more than 70,000 employees to the Palmetto State's 7,000.

But Boeing's presence in the Lowcountry still ranks it as the largest private sector employer in Charleston County and one of the largest manufacturers in the state.

The company has filed for jobless benefits on behalf of the employees who will still be out of work this week. Boeing gave its workers two weeks' worth of pay during the suspension, so they will only be eligible for jobless benefits this week before production resumes May 3.

The reopening decision comes in the midst of a big week for Boeing. The company's shareholders met Monday, and its latest earnings report — along a possible production cut announcement — is coming up on Wednesday.

According to a report last week from Bloomberg, Boeing plans to announce another production cut for its Dreamliner program, this time bringing the monthly rate for the jet into single digits.

A previous cut announced in October brought the rate from 14 per month to 12. Another in January brought it down to 10.

It's unclear how a third cut would be split between the Dreamliner plants on each coast or how a slowdown would impact employment.

Boeing is also facing a deadline to apply for a multi-billion dollar aid package from the federal government. The Treasury Department said that all companies seeking some of the billions set aside by Congress for "businesses critical to maintaining national security" have to submit applications by this Friday.

The company had lobbied Washington for a $60 billion bailout for the aerospace industry in mid-March. That plea prompted former Gov. Nikki Haley to resign from her position on Boeing's board, but comments made by CEO David Calhoun in the last month hinted that the planemaker may turn down an opportunity for aid if the terms aren't desirable.

Friday's deadline may provide some clarity as to whether or not Boeing still plans to use government funds to help it weather the downturn.