Boeing to outsource IT work and eliminate 600 jobs, possibly some in SC

Boeing Co. is outsourcing about a tenth of its information technology work to Dell in a move that will affect about 600 jobs, some of which could be in South Carolina.

Susan Doniz, vice president for information technology and data analytics for Boeing, informed employees in a memo Jan. 28 that this move affects about a tenth of the company's IT staff.

Workers in those hundreds of impacted positions will have to find different jobs within the company, continue their work as Dell employees or be laid off, according to the memo.

The arrangement with Dell was first reported Feb. 3 by The Seattle Times.

That report cited the Puget Sound, North Charleston and St. Louis as the Boeing hubs likely to take the biggest hits from the outsourcing.

Boeing South Carolina spokeswoman Libba Holland said the company was not specifying at this time how employment at different sites, including Boeing operations in North Charleston, will be impacted by the changes.

Starting in April, Dell will start taking over work including hosting servers, storing data, supporting cloud solutions, and providing end user support.

Doniz said the "expanded partnership" with Dell will advance their "digital transformation."

"This is a change we would have made even without a global pandemic, but the deep impacts of COVID-19 on the aerospace industry certainly quickened our pace," Doniz wrote to employees.

CEO Dave Calhoun alluded to the changes within IT during Boeing's last earnings call Jan. 27. Calhoun said teams within that department were looking for opportunities to "form or expand strategic partnerships with vendors" that would allow them to "simplify and optimize " operations and reduce cost.

The planemaker's workforce in the Palmetto State shrunk considerably in the last year. Its employee count dropped by almost 17 percent to 5,706. That's 1,163 fewer jobs than in January 2020.

Companywide, more than 20,000 were cut last year, and Boeing has said more will be eliminated this year, about 11,000.

Boeing has also not specified how those cuts will be distributed among its manufacturing sites, but employees in their commercial airplanes division have been most affected by reductions during the pandemic.