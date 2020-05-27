Boeing to lay off thousands of US employees this week, including SC workers

Boeing Co. will lay off thousands of U.S. workers this week as it seeks to cut a tenth of its workforce and offset plummeting demand for new aircraft caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

About 6,770 people, including Boeing South Carolina workers, will lose their jobs in the aerospace giant's first round of involuntary layoffs, CEO David Calhoun said in a letter to employees Wednesday morning.

The company had said late last month that it would shed about 10 percent of its total workforce due to the "body blow" dealt to the business by COVID-19.

"The COVID-19 pandemic's devastating impact on the airline industry means a deep cut in the number of commercial jets and services our customers will need over the next few years, which in turn means fewer jobs on our lines and in our offices," Calhoun said in Wednesday's letter.

The company has not specified how this week's layoff total will be distributed between its sites, including the 787 Dreamliner factory in North Charleston, but Calhoun has said the commercial airplanes and services divisions will bear the brunt of the layoffs, losing about 15 percent of their jobs.

In South Carolina, where Boeing employed about 7,000 people prior to the health crisis, a 15 percent cut factors out to about 1,000 jobs.

The thousands of employees losing their jobs this week through involuntary layoffs are in addition to about 5,520 workers who will leave Boeing in the coming weeks after opting into a voluntary layoff program.

Boeing offered voluntary layoffs at its North Charleston plant but is not disclosing how many eligible employees at individuals sites took the offer.

Together, about 12,290 employees will be leaving the company through the combination of buyouts and the first round of involuntary layoffs.

Today's numbers represent the largest segment of layoffs, according to a statement from a Boeing spokesperson. The "several thousand remaining layoffs" will come over the next few months.

Since Boeing employed about 160,000 people worldwide before the coronavirus crisis, a 10 percent reduction won't be reached until the company is down about 16,000 jobs.

In addition to cutting jobs, the aerospace giant is also slashing production rates in response to the drop in demand for aircraft.

Production rates for the wide-body Dreamliner that's built in North Charleston are being halved. Boeing had been producing 14 of the jets each month, with production split between its South Carolina plant and a factory in Everett, Wash.

That number is dropping to 10 per month this year and eventually just seven per month by early 2022.

The company has said it plans to return the rate to 10 per month by 2023, a prediction which Cannacord Genuity analyst Ken Herbert described in a note to investors last week as "overly ambitious."

Demand for wide-body jets like the 787 is expected to be depressed even longer than other aircraft, Calhoun said during the company's first quarter earnings call last month, because of sustained declines in long-haul international flights.

Even before the health crisis took hold, Boeing posted a zero-order month in January, which was largely attributed to the continued grounding of the 737 Max jet that was taken out of the skies following two deadly crashes. Boeing again failed to sell a single commercial airplane in April.

The defense side of Boeing's business is a source of stability right now, Calhoun wrote in his letter.

He also noted that some of the planemaker's customers are reporting that new reservations are starting to outpace flight cancellations for the first time since the pandemic began.

For the Boeing workers whose jobs will survive the forthcoming job cuts, Calhoun wrote in his letter that "enormous challenges remain." The company will have to adjust its business plans "constantly," he wrote, until the pandemic "stops whipsawing our markets in ways that are still hard to predict."