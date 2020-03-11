Boeing to freeze hiring, limit overtime as coronavirus causes 'global economic disruption'

Boeing Co. — already straining financially from its grounded 737 Max jetliner — is suspending hiring, limiting overtime and reining in travel in an effort to conserve cash as a dangerous strain of the coronavirus continues to ripple through the airline industry.

CEO David Calhoun and finance chief Greg Smith announced the cost-cutting measures in a memo sent Wednesday to all employees, including about 7,000 workers in North Charleston.

The changes took effect immediately.

The year is shaping up to be as challenging "as any in the recent past" for the planemaker, the executives wrote.

"On top of the work of safely returning the 737 Max to service and the financial impact of the pause in Max production, we're now facing a global economic disruption generated by the COVID-19 coronavirus," they wrote in the memo obtained by The Post and Courier.

Calhoun and Smith also said the company is "taking steps to address the pressures on our business that result from the pain" customers and suppliers are feeling.

"It's critical for any company to preserve cash in challenging periods," they continued. "That's why we're implementing steps similar to what many companies are doing right now."

Boeing's new hiring and pay restrictions were announced nearly a year after regulators worldwide grounded the 737 Max aircraft following two deadly crashes. Overtime will be limited to efforts to return the troubled jet to service, according to the note.

Travel and discretionary spending is limited to "business-critical activities only," and hiring has been put on hold.

"Even as we take these steps to protect the business, we ask you to double down on the work you're doing to improve safety and first-time quality in everything that we do," the memo said.

Calhoun and Smith pledged transparency as they consider "additional affordability measures." They did not elaborate.

The Chicago-based planemaker was already facing a challenging year before COVID-19's spread disrupted global markets, caused stocks to plummet and prompted travelers to cancel flights and airlines to slash capacity.

A global airline trade group, the International Air Transport Association, estimated last week the industry could lose $113 billion in revenue because of the virus.

Boeing's stock plummeted on Wednesday, making it the worst performer of the day on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Shares were trading below $190, down nearly 42 percent year-over-year.

Demand for Boeing's airplanes also is suffering. According to new figures provided Wednesday, the company has logged a net 25 negative orders so far this year after accounting for 43 cancellations. Of the 2020 deals that are still on the books, 17 are for the 787 Dreamliner that Boeing makes in North Charleston and Everett, Wash.

The company has delivered 30 planes in 2020, compared to 95 in the first two months of 2019.

Boeing is Charleston County's largest private-sector employer. It builds the Dreamliner at its campus off International Boulevard and supports other commercial aircraft programs at several local sites.

The North Charleston campus has not experienced any production disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

"There has been no impact to airplane production at this time, and we have contingency plans in place to mitigate any disruption," said Libba Holland, a spokeswoman for Boeing South Carolina.

As of Wednesday, one Boeing employee who works in Everett has tested positive for the virus, the company said. Coworkers who were in close contact with that individual were asked to self-quarantine and self-monitor, according to the statement.

Washington state, where Boeing by far employs its largest number of workers, has been hit hard by COVID-19. On Wednesday, gatherings of more than 250 people were banned in the Seattle area.