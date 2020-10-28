Boeing to cut thousands more jobs through 2021, blames 787 flaws for low deliveries

The pandemic weighed heavily on Boeing Co.'s finances in the third quarter, and thousands of additional job cuts are planned as the business resizes itself to fit a reduced market for air travel.

Having already shed about 16,000 jobs this year, the company, which said earlier this month it would consolidate all production of its 787 Dreamliner in South Carolina, wrote in its quarterly earnings release Wednesday that it will reduce its workforce by thousands more by the end of 2021.

"As we align to market realities, our business units and functions are carefully making staffing decisions to prioritize natural attrition and stability in order to limit the impact on our people and our company," CEO Dave Calhoun wrote in a message to employees Wednesday.

Boeing's workforce, which had about 160,000 employees worldwide before the pandemic, will shrink to 130,000 by the end of next year, Calhoun said Wednesday during a conference call on the company's earnings.

Earlier this year, Boeing estimated its workforce would be reduced by 10 percent. The new estimate represents an about 19 percent contraction.

Job cuts have affected Boeing's North Charleston campus, which at the beginning of this year employed about 7,000 South Carolinians, but the company has not disclosed the number of positions cut there through both buyouts and involuntary layoffs.

Demand for the 787

On a slide labeled "Business Transformation," Boeing laid out a timeline in its Wednesday presentation of actions taken from March through October this year to adapt during the pandemic and its ensuing economic downturn.

The timeline starts with actions like suspending its dividend, rolling out its first round of buyouts and reducing production rates for commercial jets in the spring. Layoffs, further diminished production rates and another cycle of buyouts followed. Boeing's decision to consolidate production of its 787 Dreamliner in South Carolina is took last spot on the timeline.

While praised by Palmetto State leaders as a vote of confidence in the manufacturing capabilities of the Lowcountry, Washington state's aerospace sector was burned by the move, which will eventually shutter 787 operations in the Puget Sound region.

The factories in North Charleston and Everett had been splitting assembly work for the wide-body jet, but with production rates for the program slashed to align with the drop in demand, maintaining that setup became less tenable.

Analysts and industry watchers had been predicting the move since Calhoun said during the company's second quarter earnings call that it was studying a possible move of all 787 production to one facility.

Boeing made the call to consolidate in South Carolina official Oct. 1. The decision "did not have a significant financial impact on the program in the third quarter," according to Boeing's earnings report.

No further details on an expected schedule for the consolidation were given during the earnings report, but Calhoun did confirm that production rates for all jets, including the Dreamliner's projected rate of six per month next year, aren't changing — for now.

The company will monitor changes in air travel as it tries to balance supply and demand, Calhoun said. For the 787, a wide-body favored for overseas flights, the recovery of international air travel will be most critical.

Those numbers are lagging much more than domestic air travel totals: The most recent figures from the International Air Transport Association showed international travel at an 88 percent drop from 2019 traffic, compared to a reduction of 51 percent for domestic air travel.

Calhoun said his original prediction that it would take about three years for air travel to return to pre-pandemic levels "more or less still holds," but the prospects for overseas flying look more grim than they'd expected.

Production flaws hurt revenue

Boeing's total revenue for the third quarter was $14.1 billion for a net loss of $466 million compared to $1.2 billion profit last year. This was the fourth consecutive quarter the planemaker posted a loss.

Manufacturing flaws with the South Carolina-made 787 are party to blame for declines in the in the commercial segment of the business.

Revenue for the commercial airplanes division dropped to $3.6 billion, less than half of what the segment brought in last year. That's because of reduced delivery totals, "primarily due to COVID-19 impacts," Boeing states in the release, but also as a result of quality issues with the Dreamliner.

During the third quarter, Boeing acknowledged identifying several problems with the 787, including manufacturing errors in the aft-body sections of some planes that prompted the company to pull eight of them from service. The issues that led to those groundings happened at the South Carolina plant which produces those sections.

Extra inspections required for finished aircraft because of those production are holding back 787 deliveries more than the lack of demand, finance chief Greg Smith told analysts during a conference call Wednesday morning.

“Most of the inventory that we have is the result of the quality assessment that we’ve been doing and the rework associated with it,” Smith said. “It’s more heavily weighted there than it is customers not able to take the aircraft.”

Smith said 787 deliveries should pick up in 2021 as they work through those issues.

Deliveries for this year, updated earlier this month with third quarter totals, show the company has handed over just 98 aircraft compared to 301 deliveries Boeing made in the first nine months of 2019.

The Dreamliner has been the biggest source of successful deliveries, accounting for half of all deliveries this year. Still, the program is far behind where it would usually be. After the third quarter last year, 113 of the wide-body jets had been given to customers — more than twice this year's current total.

Boeing's best-selling jet, the 737 Max, remains grounded following two deadly crashes, but the company cited "steady progress" made in the last quarter to returning the single-aisle jet to service.

The Max has completed 1,400 test and check flights and 3,000-plus flight hours as it moves through the certification process, Calhoun said Wednesday, and they continue to expect to be able to start delivering the Max to customers during the fourth quarter, though that timelines will ultimately "be determined by the global regulators."

Even with an expectation of getting the 737 recertified in time to deliver jets this year, Smith said they don't expect to be cash flow positive until 2022.

A shrinking footprint

In addition to reducing its employee headcount, Boeing looking to shed some of its real estate as it continues to cut costs.

Between workforce cuts and a shift to more "flexible and virtual work opportunities," Smith said the company could shed about 30 percent of its current office space.

Some of the square footage potentially on the chopping block is Boeing's commercial airplanes headquarters near Seattle, according to several recent reports. Smith said Wednesday that every piece of property, owned or leased, is being evaluated.

“We’re reviewing every piece of real estate, every building, every lease, every warehouse, every site to look at how we can be more efficient," Smith told analysts, "and we'll share our decisions as we make them."