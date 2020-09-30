Boeing to announce all 787 Dreamliner assembly will move to SC, WSJ reports

An announcement that Boeing Co. will consolidate 787 Dreamliner assembly in South Carolina is imminent, the Wall Street Journal reports, and a decision could be made public as soon as this week.

Since the aerospace giant opened its second final assembly plant for the wide-body jet in North Charleston, production of the aircraft has been split between the South Carolina factory and another in Everett, Wash.

With demand for aircraft depressed by the coronavirus pandemic, the company has already said it would cut monthly production of the jet by more than half in 2021, making a consolidation likely with the recovery from the health crisis likely to take years.

The Journal's report, which cited unidentified sources, follows another from Reuters earlier this month that described the move to South Carolina as "all but certain." A timeline for the consolidation and estimates of how many workers in the Puget Sound region will be affected are not known.

Boeing declined to comment on the report or give updates on the consolidation study Wednesday.

A move away from the Seattle-area plant would mark a major shift for Boeing, which has had a presence in Everett for half a century. The company's production history in the Palmetto State is much more recent: It broke ground on its assembly plant next to Charleston International Airport about 11 years ago.

The move would deal a major blow to Washington state's aerospace sector. Without 787 production, the Everett plant that has employed some 30,000 workers is left with far fewer commercial aircraft to build: the 777/777X with a combined two-per-month rate, the 767 at a rate of three per month and a 747 line that’s closing in 2022.

About 7,000 South Carolinians were employed by Boeing at the beginning of this year. It's unclear what that number looks like now after the company has cut a tenth of its workforce company-wide to help offset the financial strain during the pandemic. The North Charleston plant was affected, but the number of workers who have been laid off or taken buyouts has not been disclosed.

Boeing first announced that it was considering consolidating 787 production in July during its second quarter earnings call. The company also announced it would build just six of the jets per month next year, which is less than half of their peak rate of 14 and, by many analysts' estimates, too few to sustain two production facilities.

In a previous statement about the study, Boeing said it would "prudently evaluate the most efficient way to build airplanes."

"Boeing remains committed to Washington state and South Carolina," it said. "We understand that our employees have questions and we will communicate details, including any potential workforce impact, as soon as possible."

South Carolina quickly emerged as the likely choice in the minds of many experts, who pointed to the potential cost savings that would come with the shift.

There are also logistical considerations that work in the North Charleston plant's favor since more than just final assembly work is done there.

All rear fuselage sections for the jets, including those assembled in Everett, are made at the Charleston-area campus. The site is also the only location that can make the largest model, the 787-10, because its fuselage sections are too large to be loaded into the company's Dreamlifters, large modified cargo planes used for transporting Dreamliner parts.

And, unlike Boeing's workforce in Washington state, its employees in the Palmetto State are not unionized, making labor costs cheaper.

Quality concerns at the North Charleston site could present issues, as veteran Boeing watcher Scott Hamilton pointed out in a post on his Leeham News site earlier this month. Reports of shoddy production at the facility put scrutiny on the plant last year.

Most recently, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed it was investigating production quality issues with the 787 program, including mistakes made at the South Carolina plant that led to the grounding of eight Dreamliner jets in August.

Officials in Washington state have been campaigning to keep the 787 Dreamliner program — and the thousands of jobs it supports — in their home state. Earlier this month, Snohomish County launched "Better With Boeing," a marketing blitz touting why the region's decades-long relationship with the company makes it well-suited for continuing to support the wide-body program.

A website for the campaign describes a "generational bond" the county has with Boeing and urged that there is "plenty of runway left."

Meanwhile, labor leader Jon Holden, president of IAM District 751 in the Puget Sound region, was warning members that he feared a consolidation study was a "charade" that was "masking a decision that is already made."

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, who represents the district where the Everett factory is located, released a statement Tuesday evening calling Boeing's decision to pull Dreamliner production out of Washington state "shortsighted and misplaced."

In South Carolina, U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., issued a statement Wednesday morning that it was "great to hear" all 787 assembly was expected to move to the North Charleston campus since it would "drive even more economic activity in the Palmetto State."

"South Carolina is proud to have a company like Boeing continue to make our state home," Duncan said.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., who represents Charleston in the state's 1st Congressional District, shared the WSJ report on Twitter, adding that it would be "great news" for the area and that South Carolina would be "thrilled to welcome more of Boeing to the Lowcountry."

When asked Wednesday about Boeing's anticipated announcement, Gov. Henry McMaster declined to speak about the specifics or confirm what was said in the report. He pointed to the state's status of being "open for business" and said the news of the likely shift to South Carolina "just proves that."

"Stay tuned," he said.