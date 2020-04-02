Boeing starts voluntary layoffs as it adjusts to 'new reality' during coronavirus downturn

Boeing Co. is offering employees voluntary layoffs in an effort to offset the financial strain brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
As travel dried up and airlines starting canceling routes and parking their planes, the demand for new commercial aircraft dwindled, putting one of South Carolina's largest employers in uncertain territory.
"It's important we start adjusting to our new reality now," CEO David Calhoun said in a letter to employees Thursday morning. "We want to address it through natural turnover and voluntary employment actions to the extent we responsibly can."
Eligible employees who volunteer for the layoff program will be given pay and a benefits package, Calhoun said.
Details about the layoff program and who will be eligible are not available yet. That information will go out to employees in three to four weeks, according to Calhoun's letter.
It's unclear how the layoffs will affect the company's about 7,000-person workforce in South Carolina.
The layoff offer comes after a hiring freeze was already implemented in mid-March. Boeing also limited overtime and travel in effort to conserve cash.
"We're in uncharted waters," Calhoun wrote to employees Thursday. "We're taking actions — including offering this (voluntary layoff) plan — based on what we know today. They will bridge us to recovery as long as we're not confronted with more unexpected challenges."
Boeing is in the midst of a two-week production shutdown of its Washington state facilities that started March 25. The company's plant in North Charleston has remained open, though employees there who are able to do their jobs from home have worked remotely for the last few weeks.
Typically, production of the 787 Dreamliner jet is split between plants in North Charleston and Everett, Wash., but during the two-week shutdown, the South Carolina site has been the only Boeing location assembling commercial aircraft.