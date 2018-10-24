CHICAGO — Boeing Co. on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $2.36 billion.
The Chicago-based company, which builds 787 Dreamliner commercial planes at its North Charleston campus, said it had a profit of $4.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.58 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of analysts surveyed was for earnings of $3.47 per share.
The airplane builder posted revenue of $25.15 billion in the period, also surpassing Wall Street forecasts. Analysts surveyed expected $24 billion.
Total backlog grew to $491 billion, including more than 5,800 commercial airplanes valued at $413 billion. The backlog for the defense, space and security business unit was $58 billion, of which 31% represented orders from customers outside the U.S.
"During the quarter we captured important new defense business, winning and investing in the MQ-25 and T-X programs and securing the MH-139 contract, clearly demonstrating the value Boeing brings to customers while positioning us well for future growth opportunities," said Boeing Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg.
"Our Global Services business continues to deliver on total lifecycle value to our customers, with key wins in the quarter including P-8 Poseidon training contracts for the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Air Force and an order from GECAS [GE Capital Aviation Services] for 20 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighters," Muilenburg said.
Boeing expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.90 to $15.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $98 billion to $100 billion.
Boeing shares have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 2.5 percent. The stock has increased 33 percent in the last 12 months.