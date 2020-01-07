Boeing Co. is moving workers from its jet engine plant in North Charleston across town to the 787 Dreamliner campus while West Coast production of the aerospace giant's 737 Max commercial planes is at a standstill.
Boeing said it will suspend production of the 737 Max by mid-January. The plane has been grounded worldwide since March after a pair of deadly crashes. The site in North Charleston — called Propulsion South Carolina — designs and builds engine nacelles for the 737 Max, which is built in Renton, Wash.
No one is being laid off at any of Boeing's sites due to the production shutdown, which impacts about 3,000 workers in Renton.
Boeing spokeswoman Libba Holland said all of Propulsion South Carolina's workers involved in the 737 Max program will move to the Dreamliner plant adjacent to Charleston International Airport. Propulsion South Carolina also does work for Boeing's 777X wide-body program, and those workers will remain at the engine plant.
Holland said the workers who are moving to the Dreamliner site will not displace any other employees or contractors. She said they will be assigned various duties depending on their expertise throughout the assembly plant's four buildings.
It's not clear how long the 737 Max will remain grounded or when Boeing workers will return to their normal workplaces. The Federal Aviation Administration continues to investigate safety issues linked to the plane's design and other countries have said they will conduct their own reviews before allowing the 737 Max to return to flight.
Once there is a decision, loaned employees will start returning to their regular assignments in a phased approach, according to an internal email obtained by The Post and Courier.
"We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible, and returning all of our teams to their home organizations once production starts again," Mark Jenks, vice president and general manager of the 737 program, said in the email.
Most of the Renton workers will be transferred to 767 and 777 production sites in Everett, Wash. Others will be sent to 737 Max storage sites in Moses Lake, Wash., and Victorville, Calif., to maintain the parked planes.