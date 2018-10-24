Recent financial troubles for some low-cost airlines haven't dimmed Boeing Co.'s outlook for the industry and projected sales of the 787 Dreamliner it builds in North Charleston, company executives said Wednesday.
"The airline industry is very healthy overall across all of the different types of business models, including low-cost carriers," CEO Dennis Muilenburg told analysts during a conference call to announce the company's third-quarter earnings.
"While we do see some variability among the broad range of airline customers that we have, I would say as a composite we're continuing to see airline profitability trending in a good direction," Muilenburg said.
The outlook comes just weeks after Danish carrier Primera Air ceased operations and left thousands of passengers stranded. The collapse follows last year's failure of Great Britan's Monarch Airlines and the bankruptcy filing of Air Berlin, Germany's second-largest carrier.
Discount carrier Ryanair, Europe's biggest airline by passenger totals, issued a profit warning this month that it attributed to higher fuel costs and labor problems.
Muilenburg said those are anomalies in an industry that's seen passenger growth of 6.8 percent this year — far outpacing global economic output.
Boeing forecasts worldwide demand for 43,000 new aircraft over the coming two decades, driven by middle-class population growth in emerging markets, point-to-point route expansions and aging fleets that need replacement aircraft.
"Over the long term, we remain highly confident in our outlook," Muilenburg said.
That optimism was buoyed by an earnings report that sent Chicago-based Boeing's stock price rising while the rest of the Dow Jones industrial average fell. At the closing bell, shares were up 1.35 percent to $354.85.
Boeing reported third-quarter net income of $2.36 billion, or $4.07 on a per-share basis and $3.58 after being adjusted for onetime gains. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations of $3.47.
Revenue for the quarter was $25.15 billion, also topping forecasts of $24 billion.
The aerospace giant total plane backlog grew to $491 billion, including more than 5,800 commercial aircraft valued at $413 billion.
Profit margins on Boeing's commercial planes topped 13.2 percent and the deferred production costs on the Dreamliner program were at $23.6 billion — a 7 percent reduction so far this year.
Through September, Boeing has recorded 1,398 orders for the 787 with a production backlog of more than 650 planes stretching more than four years. During the third quarter, Boeing received 21 net Dreamliner orders and delivered 34 of the twin-aisle jets.
Greg Smith, chief financial officer, said the Dreamliner program is generating more cash and reducing expenses with the 787-10 model, built exclusively in North Charleston, adding another option to the mix of wide-body planes in the program.
Smith said the Dreamliner's finances also have been helped by lowered supplier prices and "our team's day-to-day focus on improving 787 unit costs."
Muilenburg said an increase in Dreamliner production to 14 per month from the current 12 is on target for next year. Boeing is hiring hundreds of people at its North Charleston plant to get ready for the production ramp-up, with the transition to the higher rate starting in December.
"The program's ongoing quality and productivity strides helped to position us for a successful ramp-up," he said.