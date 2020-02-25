Boeing secures first sale of the year with Japanese airline order for SC-made 787s

Boeing secured its first commercial jet order of the calendar year this week, ending the planemaker's zero-order drought from last month. A Japanese carrier said Wednesday it will purchase as many as 20 new 787 Dreamliners.

Of those aircraft, 11 will be the 787-10 which is built exclusively at Boeing’s North Charleston campus off International Boulevard. One will be the shorter 787-9 version.

The Japanese airline group, All Nippon Airways, also said it plans to buy three 787-9s from a subsidiary of Japan's Sojitz Corp, and the airline has options to purchase five additional 787-9 jets.

At list prices, the planes combined are valued at more than $5 billion, but airlines typically negotiate discounts.

If ANA opts for the maximum order total of 20 new jets, that will bring its future 787 inventory to more than 103. ANA has 71 Dreamliners in its fleet now, and it was waiting on a dozen more to be delivered prior to the newest order.

The Japanese market has been highly valuable to the Dreamliner program. ANA was the first airline to ever place an order for the aircraft, and it has made five additional orders since.

In an announcement of the latest deal, ANA’s executive vice president, Yutaka Ito, specifically called out the South Carolina-made 787-10 as a fitting replacement for older 777 models the airline will be retiring from its domestic routes in Japan.

The new order is a boost for Boeing following a low point last month when the planemaker logged no new orders and delivered just 13 jets. Meanwhile, its competitor Airbus netted 274 commercial airplane orders in January.

Also last month, Boeing announced a second production cut for the Dreamliner program. After scaling back from the current rate of 14 jets a month to 12 later this year, the company will reduce the number to 10 starting in early 2021.

Boeing cited trade tensions with China as the main reason for the cuts. More recently, the coronavirus outbreak has caused more concern about working with Chinese airline customers.

Production of the Dreamliner is split between Boeing's operations in North Charleston and a plant in Eugene, Wash. The 787-10 is the largest of three Dreamliner versions and is built exclusively in North Charleston.