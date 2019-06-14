A worker at Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner campus in North Charleston says he was targeted for racial harassment that included workers hanging a noose above his desk, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court.
Curtis Anthony, a quality inspector at the plant, said in court documents that white co-workers repeatedly used a racial epithet in his presence and urinated on his desk and seat numerous times beginning in April 2017.
In March, Anthony said, co-workers placed a noose above his desk in what he termed in court documents "an act of extreme racial violence designed to intentionally inflict emotional distress ..."
Boeing investigated the incident and fired the worker responsible for the noose, but Anthony's lawsuit claims the company repeatedly ignored earlier complaints that forced him to take medical leave because of stress.
Anthony has been on medical leave since the noose incident.
Boeing, in a statement, called Anthony a "valued Boeing South Carolina teammate" but added "there is no validity to his allegations."
"Moreover, most of Mr. Anthony's allegations were never brought to the attention of management, giving the company no opportunity to investigate these claims," the company said in its statement. "The single issue he did raise was dealt with promptly and in a fair manner."
Anthony is asking for a jury trial and unspecified damages. Boeing has not filed a response to the lawsuit and no court date has been set.