A Middle East aerospace firm that builds parts for Boeing's 787 Dreamliner is expanding its Abu Dhabi plant to make vertical tail fin assemblies for the wide-body jet.
Strata Manufacturing, a unit of Mubadala Investment Co., said assembly of the parts will begin next year. They will be shipped to Boeing's 787 campus in North Charleston, where they will be installed on plane fuselages.
Boeing also assembles its Dreamliner jet in Everett, Wash.
Expansion of Strata's plant at Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park is part of an agreement Strata and Boeing reached during the 2016 Farnborough Airshow in the United Kingdom. The plant will replicate work currently being done at a Boeing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Strata CEO Ismail Ali Abdulla called the expansion "an important milestone for the company to position it for the next phase of growth."
The company is the only aircraft components maker in the Arabian Gulf and it plays a key role in the United Arab Emirates' plan to diversify its economy and build its manufacturing base, according to a report by Reuters.
The company, which started operations in 2010, also builds composite parts for wings and tail fins for Boeing's 777 wide-body jet and Airbus planes.
"The expansion of their facilities is a significant commitment and investment by UAE and Strata to advance their aerospace manufacturing capabilities and support their long-term economic vision," said Bernard Dunn, president of Boeing's Middle East operations.
Strata will be sending UAE-based engineers to the U.S. to train at Boeing's facilities, the company said.
Boeing and Strata started the partnership in 2011, when Strata was contracted as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's biggest plane maker.
Boeing is one of the Charleston region’s largest employers, with about 7,300 workers and contractors at the Dreamliner plant and other facilities. The company has more than 600 Dreamliners in its backlog.