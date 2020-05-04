Boeing SC quietly rolls out 1,000th 787 as it enters turbulent airspace

During Boeing Co.'s glum earnings report on Wednesday that involved production cuts and workforce reductions, the planemaker also announced what would have, at another time, been much bigger news: the completion of the 1,000th Dreamliner.
The milestone 787 was produced at the company's North Charleston factory, likely shortly before the campus shut down for more than three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Boeing closed the plant on April 8 and is bringing workers back to the site this week. Based on images of the plane posted to social media, the aircraft was likely out for a test flight just days before the shutdown.
On April 3, several photos of the jet were posted on an Instagram account devoted to spotting planes. According to the post, the plane had been out for a three-hour test flight that day.
It's decked out in Singapore Airlines livery, which was expected since the Asian carrier held the Line No. 1,000 slot in the production schedule. A "1,000th Dreamliner" decal was placed underneath the cockpit.
The plane is the newest and largest version of the Dreamliner, the 787-10. Boeing South Carolina splits production of the Dreamliner with a sister plant in Everett, Wash., but the "Dash 10" version is made exclusively in the Lowcountry.
Both factories will soon be sharing a much lighter production schedule. Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun announced Wednesday that the company will scale back production of the Dreamliner from 14 per month to 10 this year, and eventually drop output to seven per month in 2022.
Room to board
It's anybody's guess when the mad rush of airline ticketholders will return to pre-pandemic levels, but Charleston International recorded a tiny uptick over three consecutive 24-hour weekend periods in April.
The state's busiest airport came nowhere near the usual 8,500 or so travelers who typically board an airplane at CHS on a Sunday in April, normally one of its busiest months of the year.
But there is a glimmer of hope as statistical trends go.
On Easter, which fell on April 12, a mere 210 departing passengers boarded an aircraft, according to airport CEO Paul Campbell. The following Sunday that figure rose to a whopping 295, followed by 352 a week later.
Stock up
April was the best month for the U.S. stock market in more than 33 years, with the gains ranging from 11 percent to 15 percent for the three major indexes.
Among South Carolina’s publicly traded companies, two ran away from the rest of the field, one from the Lowcountry and the other from the Upstate.
The beaten-down shares of North Charleston-based chemical maker Ingevity Corp. made the biggest advance. They racked up a nearly 55 percent gain, contradicting poet T.S. Eliot’s famous assertion that April is the cruelest month.
Not far behind was restaurant operator and franchisor Denny's Corp. The Spartanburg company that cooked up the Grand Slam Breakfast sizzled, climbing 49 percent last month.
The Palmetto State is now home to just 17 public companies that trade on a major stock exchange. Just one saw its shares decline in April: the parent of Oconee Federal Savings Bank’s thinly traded stock dipped about a dollar.
The market rally was a welcome contrast to March, which was the worst month for stocks since the last recession in 2008. Also, from a historical perspective, “April has been the best month of the trading year, and this April didn't disappoint," according to a note from Bespoke Investment Group.