Boeing SC is gearing up for a manufacturing milestone

"Dreamliner 1,000" is on approach.
Parts that will be used to build Boeing Co.'s 1,000th 787 took to the skies last week, when Japan-based Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shipped off its composite-material wing boxes for the milestone aircraft.
The components were loaded onto one of Boeing's four Dreamlifters, which are massive modified 747-400s designed to transport 787 sections from suppliers around the world to the final assembly plants in North Charleston and Everett, Wash.
This particular Dreamlifter, which flew out of Central Japan International Airport, was bound for Boeing South Carolina off International Boulevard.
The planemaker plans to mark the Dreamliner program's 1,000th delivery later this year. The guest of honor is expected to be built at the North Charleston plant.
Getting a move on
They’ll be working early and overtime this weekend at the Medical University of South Carolina, with little to no room for error.
An estimated 12- to 16-hour push will get underway starting at 4 a.m. on Saturday to move patients and staff in "big-bang fashion" between MUSC Health's old and new children's hospitals, CEO Dr. Pat Cawley said last week.
After months of delays, the health care system obtained its final approval on Feb. 10 to take occupancy of the nearly $390 million, 250-bed Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women's Pavilion.
Saturday's delicate transfer will involve moving young patients between the intensive care units, as well as new and expectant mothers.
MUSC's last move of this scale took place more than a decade ago, when it took occupancy of its Ashley River Tower in 2008. That process was more gradual, Cawley recalled during a board meeting last week.
MUSC won't have that luxury this time around.
"It's going to take a community of people to actually get into the building," said Tom Crawford, MUSC Health's chief operating officer.
Once the the soon-to-be-former children's hospital on Ashley Avenue is vacated, the plan is to relocate other operations to the empty building, which will provide some much-needed space on the main campus.
No 3-hour cruise
It’s the equivalent of a maritime marathon for passengers and crew aboard a cruise ship that was to stop at the Port of Charleston's Union Pier Terminal this past weekend.
The P&O Aurora is on the back stretch of a 55-day journey that started Jan. 4 in Southampton, England, where it’s based.
The ship already has made stops in Portugal, 15 islands throughout the Caribbean basin, Mexico, New Orleans, Miami and Port Canaveral, according to the itinerary.
Charleston was the 1,868-passenger ship’s last scheduled U.S. port of call. It was to leave late Saturday or early Sunday for Bermuda and then the Azores before sailing back home to the U.K., where it will drop anchor on Feb. 28.
The Aurora was built 20 years ago, has a crew of about 850 and is part of the Carnival-owned stable of pleasure ships. Its bow features a distinctive Union Jack paint scheme, reflecting its home port.
P&O made headlines in 2018 when it announced the 886-foot Aurora would be refitted and repositioned as an adult-only vessel. Not that many parents would want to be at sea with their kids for nearly two months.
Secret garden?
Insider.com has weighed in on the “best-kept secret tourist spot” in every state, but it’s debatable whether its South Carolina pick truly qualifies for the title.
The website gave its nod to the famed Angel Oak, rightly describing the 400-500-year-old tree as both “gorgeous” and “colossal.”
“Its trunk measures 28 feet around and it covers a more than 17,000-square-foot area in shade,” according to the report.
As to whether the Johns Island attraction is a closely guarded secret, the answer isn’t cut and dried.
The city of Charleston, which has made the mammoth hardwood the centerpiece of a municipal park near Maybank Highway and Bohicket Road, estimated 40,000 guests come to gawk at the Angel Oak each year, or a daily average of about 110.
Viewed another way, 40,000 is a mere fraction of the 7.3 million annual visitors to the Charleston region, lending support to Insider.com’s case.
In any event, for tourists and residents alike, the Angel Oak is a South Carolina treasure that's worth the drive. Last week, CNN gave the spindly specimen a shout-out in an updated Valentine's Day report that included Charleston among the world's most alluring places for love birds. It called the Southern live oak "a prime spot for a romantic afternoon, before maybe taking a sunset or moonlit cruise."
Admission to the park for the general public is free, "but donations are gladly accepted to help in the preservation of the tree for future generations to enjoy," according to the city's website.
Safe sedan
The S60 that Volvo Cars builds at its Berkeley County manufacturing campus is among 41 vehicles deemed best at protecting people both inside and outside the car.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the S60 its "top safety pick" rating last week. Volvo's sedan was joined by BMW's 3-series in the mid-sized luxury car division.
Volvo's XC40 also made the cut in the small SUV category.
While the awards typically have been given to vehicles that best protect their passengers, the institute this year added pedestrian protection to its criteria. Specifically, vehicles were eligible only if they have pedestrian detection cameras and automatic braking.
"That was really important because of the spike we’ve seen in pedestrian fatalities over the past decade," institute president David Harkey told USA Today.
Pedestrian fatalities reached a 28-year-high of nearly 6,300 in 2018, according to the report.
In addition to the vehicles dubbed "top safety" winners, the insurance institute picked 23 vehicles for its "Top Safety Pick Plus" award. Mazda had the most winners in that group, with five vehicles on the list.