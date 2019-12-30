Boeing South Carolina is donating $350,000 to help inspire youngsters to consider careers that require math, science and technology skills.

The donation to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry in downtown Charleston was announced Monday.

The funding from the aerospace giant, which builds wide-body 787 commercial airplanes in North Charleston, will go toward the construction of what was described as the Southeast’s first certified, early childhood “Fab Lab.” The exhibit will be equipped with 3-dimensional printers, a laser cutter and other hands-on learning tools.

The Fab Lab concept was hatched at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a way to give inventors, entrepreneurs and others more access to the tools and software they need to turn ideas into working prototypes.

“This transformational donation from Boeing will help us create a makerspace that will provide families a hands-on entry point for math and engineering concepts, as well as experimentation and process-based thinking,” Nicole Myles, the museum’s executive director, said in a written statement.

Myles said that the future exhibit at the Ann Street attraction will “guide visitors through creative and technical problem-solving processes while providing authentic encounters with technology.”

Lindsay Leonard, Boeing Co.’s senior director for national strategy and engagement and government operations, said the lab will help teach technical and safety skills that “are very important in growing the Palmetto State’s future pipeline” for so-called STEM-based careers, which encompass jobs in the science, technology engineering and mathematics fields.

Boeing's donation is the second major contribution announced this month to the Fab Lab exhibit. Dominion Energy gave $100,000 to fund an installation for the exhibit that will help children understand how electric circuits power everyday objects.

“Igniting children’s curiosity about electricity through fun, hands-on exploration is a great way to build future leaders and innovators in the energy industry," Rodney Blevins, president of Dominion Energy South Carolina, said in a statement about the contribution.

The interactive "makerspace" Dominion and Boeing's donations will support is part of the full exhibit overhaul announced earlier this year. The museum, which attracts more than 130,000 visitors a year, plans to build an outdoor pavilion and install all new exhibits throughout the property.

The $6.2 million "Make and Believe" fundraising campaign to finance the renovation work was launched earlier this year and is ongoing. A timeline for when construction will start has not been determined.