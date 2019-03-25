Boeing Co. said Monday it has terminated the employment of a worker responsible for placing a racially charged symbol within the aerospace giant's 787 Dreamliner campus in North Charleston.
"We have completed a thorough review of the matter and identified the responsible person," Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 program, told employees in an email. "This employee's actions are a violation of our company's values and behaviors and, as a result this individual is no longer with the company.
"We do not tolerate actions that that undermine our core values," he added.
Boeing did not identify the employee or provide any details of its investigation.
Boeing said earlier this month that it found a foot-long noose made of nylon material hanging in the aft-body section of the Dreamliner campus. There was no note or any other material with the noose.
At the time, Zaback said he was "saddened and angered that a racially-charged symbol was discovered on site," and promised to take action against those responsible.
On Monday, Zaback told workers that Boeing "his a rich history when it comes to our enduring values of diversity and inclusion as well as trust and respect, and the actions of one person do not diminish that."
Boeing is one of the Charleston region’s largest employers, with about 7,300 workers and contractors. The company has more than 600 Dreamliners in its production backlog, including 173 orders for the 787-10 — the biggest and newest member of the program that’s built exclusively in North Charleston.