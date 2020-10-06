Boeing says pandemic will cut demand for planes for a decade

Boeing Co. is lowering its expectations around demand for new jetliners over the next decade as the coronavirus pandemic continues to undercut air travel.

The planemaker, one of the Charleston region's largest employers, predicted that the world will need 18,350 new commercial aircraft in the next decade, a drop of 11 percent from its 2019 forecast. The value of that market will slide by about $200 billion from last year's outlook, to $2.9 trillion.

Boeing largely stuck to its rosy forecast for long-term demand, predicting that increasing air travel in Asia will help create a market for more than 43,000 planes over the next 20 years, down about 1,000 from its 2019 outlook. The long-term optimism is based on history, including aviation's eventual recovery after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks and other crises, said Darren Hulst, vice president of commercial marketing.

Chicago-based Boeing, which along with Europe's Airbus dominates the aircraft-building industry, has seen orders and deliveries of new planes crumble this year. Boeing was already under pressure from the grounding last year of its best-selling plane, the 737 Max, after two deadly crashes.

The company has been squeezed even more during the pandemic, as airlines find themselves with more planes than they need.

From January through August, Boeing's two Dreamliner facilities delivered 42 jets total, compared to 101 aircraft over the same period last year.

Boeing has cut thousands of jobs this year as it looks to offset financial strain, and last week it announced plans to shift all Dreamliner production to its North Charleston campus, idling 787 operations n Everett, Wash.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The company's outlook assumes that it will take about three years for air travel to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The company is counting on its defense and space business — now more than half of Boeing's revenue — to maintain some measure of stability. The company predicted that worldwide demand for military planes, drones, satellites and other products will be $2.6 trillion over the next decade, nearly matching the airliner market.

Boeing expects near-term demand to be especially weak for so-called widebody airliners like the Dreamliner that are used mostly on international routes. International travel has dropped much more sharply than domestic flying during the pandemic, as the U.S. and other countries have restricted international visitors to limit spread of the virus.

That drop in demand prompted the company to slash its monthly production rate for the jet to six per month — too few, the company determined, to maintain 787 lines on both coasts.

The decision to move all the work to South Carolina was made to ensure the company can stay "effective in a market that will be smaller in the near-term, and one that will have different demands from our customers long-term," Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a message to employees last week.

Boeing sees more strength in demand for single-aisle or narrowbody planes likes its own 737 and the Airbus A320, although it did not disclose a forecast for the Max.