Boeing Co. was awarded a contract to build 350 combat training jets for the Air Force, dealing a major blow to a South Carolina plant that was vying for the $9.2 billion military order.
The Department of Defense announced its decision Thursday to replace its long-serving T-38C Talons with Boeing's T-X aircraft by 2034.
Lockheed Martin had proposed to build its version of the trainer at its Greenville plant. Leslie Farmer, a spokeswoman for the defense contracting giant, said the company is "very disappointed" in the government's decision.
"We believe we presented a very strong solution and await the customer's debrief to hear more details regarding the decision," Farmer said.
The award to Boeing puts Lockheed's future in Greenville in doubt, with the aerospace firm potentially moving production of its F-16 fighter jets now built in the Upstate to India. The company had moved F-16 production to South Carolina from Texas just last year.
"As for the Greenville site, we still have so many great opportunities ahead, including growing our sustainment operations and the F-16 production line," Farmer said.
Lockheed Martin was one of three firms vying for the contract. The third was Italy's Leonardo.
Though the city is disappointed to see the contract go elsewhere, Kevin Landmesser, senior vice president for the Greenville Area Development Corporation, said the process gave Lockheed Martin a greater understanding of what Greenville can offer.
"The silver lining is that it led to us getting the production of the F-16," he said. "They will be building them here. Buildings are being retrofitted as we speak."
Last year, a company official said the Greenville plant had an advantage because the site already makes an upgraded version of the T50 that has trained more than 1,800 pilots in Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Iraq.
The T50-A was Lockheed Martin's offering for the Air Force contract in a venture with Korea Aerospace Industries.