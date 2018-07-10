Boeing Co. delivered 38 of its 787 commercial planes to customers during the second quarter of this year, including the milestone 700th Dreamliner that was assembled at the aerospace giant's North Charleston campus.
Orders for the twin-aisle plane also are up, to 83 during the first six months of 2018 versus 79 a year ago.
The 700th plane went to China Southern Airlines on June 26 — the fastest production pace for any wide-body program and putting Boeing on target for 1,000 deliveries by mid-2020.
Through the first half of this year, Boeing has brought 72 Dreamliners to customers. That includes the first 787-10 wide-body that's built exclusively in North Charleston because its fuselage is too big to transport to Boeing's other Dreamliner plant in Everett, Wash. Singapore Airlines took delivery of that plane on March 25.
Singapore Airlines is the launch customer for the 787-10, the largest member of the Dreamliner family, and the carrier received five more Dash 10's during the second quarter of this year, according to statistics compiled by analyst Uresh Sheth on his All Things 787 website.
The delivery totals, which Boeing reported Tuesday, outpace numbers from last year when the company brought 33 Dreamliners to customers in the second quarter and 65 through the first six months of the year.
All told, there have been 1,377 orders for Dreamliner models, with a production backlog of 669 planes.
Boeing also reported increased deliveries for all of its commercial jets, with 194 in the second quarter compared to 183 a year earlier. The planemaker's venerable 737 accounted for nearly three-fourths of all deliveries during the first half of 2018.
The company's net orders for all commercial plane programs totaled 460 through the first half of the year, well ahead of France-based rival Airbus' 206 orders for the same period.
Boeing and Airbus now head to next week's Farnborough International Airshow in England, where the focus will be on new orders for the companies' commercial planes as well as speculation on whether Boeing will announce a new middle-of-the-market plane dubbed the 797. The North Charleston assembly campus has been mentioned as a possible location for development of that program.