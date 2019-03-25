Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has decided to skip an aerospace conference this week in North Charleston to focus on the company's response to investigations of its 737 Max commercial jet program.
"We were informed that Mr. Muilenburg will not be attending," Shawn Andreassi with conference sponsor SAE International told The Post and Courier.
Muilenburg was to be the keynote speaker at Tuesday's "Aerotech Americas" event at the Charleston Area Convention Center. Instead, Boeing is sending Greg Hyslop, its chief technology officer, to give the opening-day speech.
Muilenburg's absence comes as greater scrutiny is being placed on the role a stall-prevention system might have played in a pair of fatal crashes involving 737 Max planes since October. The jetliners continue to be grounded worldwide as Boeing and aviation regulators try to pinpoint the cause.
On Monday, the top executive of the airline involved in the most recent crash that killed all 157 passengers and crew members on board said it will be "very difficult" for Boeing to restore trust in the 737 Max program.
Tewolde Gebremariam, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, told The Wall Street Journal that the stall-prevention feature had been activated on the March 10 flight. The system also is suspected as the cause of an Oct. 29 Lion Air crash that killed 189 people.
Gebremariam stopped short of saying Ethiopian Airlines would cancel an order for 25 more 737 Max planes, but Indonesia carrier Garuda said last week it would cancel a $4.9 billion order for dozens of the jets.
The U.S. Department of Transportation also will create a committee to review the Federal Aviation Administration's approval of the 737 Max, according to reports. The FAA has been criticized for turning over much of its certification inspections to the private sector, including Boeing. The committee will be led by retired Air Force Gen. Darren McDew and Lee Moak, former president of the Air Line Pilots Association.
Boeing and the FAA are already the subject of investigations by the Justice Department, the Transportation Department's inspector general and congressional committees.
Boeing has said it is making changes to how the stall-prevention system works, but the FAA would need to approve the fix and could ask for more changes, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Aviation regulators in other countries say they might not rely on the FAA's approval and might do their own investigations before letting the 737 Max planes fly again.
This week's SAE International conference in North Charleston is focusing on breakthroughs in aviation technology and whether industry participants are keeping up with new developments.
Boeing's Hyslop runs the aerospace giant's Engineering, Tech and Technology department, an incubator for future developments that will be used in flight. Other speakers will include: Gov. Henry McMaster; Jjason Chua, executive director of advanced projects for United Technologies; and Mark Kohler, program manager at Gulfstream Aerospace.