Boeing's future unclear as massive $60B coronavirus bailout hangs in the balance

As the coronavirus shuts down business activities worldwide this week, the future of Boeing Co. — the nation's largest manufacturer and one of South Carolina's most important job creators — continued to look uncertain.

Even before the health crisis escalated, this year was bound to be challenging for the aerospace giant as it navigates the long-delayed recertification of its troubled 737 Max and scales back production of the 787 Dreamliner, which is built in North Charleston and Everett, Wash.

The company's once high-flying stock reflects the devastating impacts of COVID-19, which has caused airlines to slash capacity and delay plans to buy new planes. Shares of Boeing have been tumbling during the virus outbreak and they continued their long decline Thursday, closing below $100 for the first time in seven years. That's down from a 52-week high of $398.66 a share.

Experts say production cuts will likely be inevitable for Boeing even if the company secures the multi-billion-dollar aerospace industry bailout that it said it needs to weather this latest global economic storm.

"Boeing is supporting a minimum of $60 billion in access to public and private liquidity, including loan guarantees, for the aerospace manufacturing industry," the company said in a written statement this week. "This will be one of the most important ways for airlines, airports, suppliers and manufacturers to bridge to recovery."

In the short-term, the crisis is likely to force the company to consider reducing or even halting production, which could extend to the 787 and would most likely require layoffs or furloughs, said Richard Aboulafia, an aviation analyst with the Teal Group in Washington, D.C. With the 737 Max line idled since January, he noted that the Dreamliner is now Boeing’s most substantial commercial aircraft program.

According to a Wall Street Journal report Thursday, Boeing is considering laying off workers at its jetliner plants. The company has not confirmed any job cuts, and said that production was continuing normally.

Boeing has already taken action to conserve cash as the COVID-19 crisis has grown. The company last week froze all hiring and put restrictions on travel and overtime pay, CEO David Calhoun told employees in an internal memo.

Despite the dire financial situation it's facing today, the company insists that its future remains strong — so long as it can get the federal money it's requesting.

“The long-term outlook for the industry is still strong, but until global passenger traffic resumes to normal levels, these measures are needed to manage the pressure on the aviation sector and the economy as a whole,” the company said in a statement.

Boeing has not specified how it hopes to allocate the $60 billion in requested aid among itself and suppliers, but its support of a government-sponsored rescue plan cost the company one of it highest-profile board members this week. Ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who also is a former ambassador to the United Nations, resigned as a director on Monday, saying she could not support the idea.

The biggest questions for Boeing and many other businesses are the unknowns, namely how long will the pandemic last and what shape the economy will be in at that time.

"When this crisis ends, business, in theory, will bounce back," Aboulafia said. "The question is how they ride out this downturn."

While critics of Boeing's bailout have pointed to the billions of dollars the company spent to buy back its own stock, Scott Hamilton, an aviation industry analyst and editor of Leeham News and Analysis, said Thursday that throwing Boeing a lifeline still makes sense.

“You can’t go back and un-ring the bell,” Hamilton said.

One prevailing argument is that Boeing is too big to fail. It is the nation’s largest manufacturer and supports some 2.5 million jobs and 17,000 suppliers, according to its own numbers.

In South Carolina, the company directly employs about 7,000 workers, making it Charleston County’s largest private-sector employer. It also supports a network of suppliers throughout the state.

“You cannot let the Boeing Co. disappear,” Hamilton said. "The threat to the economy, the threat to the balance of trade, is just too great."

Still, Hamilton suggested that a bailout should come with some conditions, the first being that Calhoun and other top executives temporarily reduce their salaries. The CEOs at Southwest, Delta, United and JetBlue have all announced they have taken pay cuts or are working for no salary during the current upheaval.

Hamilton predicted the fallout from the virus will force Boeing to cut production of the 787 Dreamliner for the third time. In January, the company announced plans to build 10 of the jets a month rather than 12 between the two plants, citing trade tensions with China. Previously, it had dialed back its Dreamliner production goal of 14 a month.

The impact of another rollback on workers in the Charleston area would depend largely on the size of the cut and how the remaining production would be split between the two factories.

Work on the 787 has continued uninterrupted this week, but it's hardly business as usual at Boeing. On Monday, all employees who are able to work from home were asked to telecommute until further notice. Others whose jobs require them to report in person continued to clock in.