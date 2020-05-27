Boeing resumes work on its grounded 737 Max jet

Boeing Co. has restarted the assembly line for its long-grounded 737 Max after a roughly four month-hiatus.
The planemaker said Wednesday that work resumed at its newly retooled plant in Renton, Wash., south of Seattle.
"The 737 program began building airplanes at a low rate as it implements more than a dozen initiatives focused on enhancing workplace safety and product quality," the Chicago-based company said in a written statement.
The Max production rate will gradually ramp up this year. Boeing did not elaborate about how many jets it is manufacturing.
The newest version of the company's workhouse passenger jet has been grounded worldwide since mid-March 2019 after two fatal crashes.
Boeing then halted production of the airplane in January. In the interim, it said, "mechanics and engineers collaborated to refine and standardize work packages in each position of the factory. New kitting processes will also ensure that employees have everything they need at their fingertips to build the airplane."
“We’ve been on a continuous journey to evolve our production system and make it even stronger,” said Walt Odisho, general manager of the 737 program. “These initiatives are the next step in creating the optimal build environment for the 737 MAX.”
Boeing has been working with aviation regulators get the Max recertified for commercial flights. The coronavirus pandemic has slowed that effort, which Boeing had hoped would be completed by mid-2020.
Shortly after the first Max crash in October 2018 in Indonesia, the company began updating software that investigators say was triggered by a faulty sensor and pushed the aircraft's nose down. In March 2019, another Max crashed in Ethiopia.
All 346 passengers and crew members on board the two planes died.
The temporary production shutdown extended beyond Renton. For instance, employees at Boeing's propulsion business, which makes engines parts for the Max in Palmetto Commerce Park in North Charleston, were temporarily reassigned to the 787 Dreamliner campus off International Boulevard.
The reopening of the line was announced shortly after Boeing said it would lay off nearly 6,800 workers this week under a plan to cut its payroll by 10 percent in response to plummeting demand for commercial airplane orders.