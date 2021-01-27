Boeing reports record loss in 2020, last quarter brought down by 787 issues

The combined affects of the 737 Max grounding and the global pandemic added up to a record $11.9 billion loss for Boeing Co. in 2020.
The aerospace giant, which makes its widebody 787 Dreamliner in South Carolina,
Following a year with multiple announcements about buyouts, layoffs and production rate reductions, Wednesday's report did not include additional workforce cuts or rate changes beyond what had previously been reported.
A 37 percent revenue decrease for the Commercial Airplanes division during the fourth quarter was attributed to low widebody deliveries, due to COVID-19 and issues with the 787 jet built in North Charleston.
Production flaws in the fuselage of the widebody aircraft prompted Boeing to start inspecting all of the completed jets. Those inspections, which the company expanded later in the year once they found the issues was more extensive than previously thought, have slowed the deliveries for the 787 to the point that zero of the planes were delivered for the last two months, in both November and December.
The Boeing South Carolina's plant in North Charleston is about to become the only site where the 787 assembled, after Boeing stops 787 operations in Everett, Wash.
Because of the ongoing inspections, however, workers in Everett are going to continue to check 787s made there for the issues and do any necessary rework before handing them over to customers.
In a message to employees Wednesday, CEO Dave Calhoun reiterated the planemakers' position that, while the inspections have caused 787 deliveries to grind to a halt, they were the "right thing to do" for customers and an example of "uncompromising commitment to quality."
Wednesday's report reiterated Boeing's previously-announced plan to drop the production rate for the 787 to five per month — down from an all-time high of 14 and one fewer the rate of six that had been set at the time that the consolidation was made official — at the time of the move.
While the 787's delivery drought dragged down fourth quarter revenues, losses were "partially offset" by Max deliveries, Boeing reported.
Since federal regulators recertified the jet to fly late last year, more than 40 of the planes have been delivered, and five airlines have returned their Max fleets to service.
Wednesday's report included a $744 million charge related to a settlement with the Department of Justice over its criminal investigation into the two deadly crashes of the 737 Max.
Of that, $243.6 million will be paid as a fine to the government, and $500 million will be designated as compensation for the families of the 346 people who dies in the Max crashes.
Boeing executives present financial results to investors at 10:30 a.m. this morning.