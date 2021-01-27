Boeing reports record loss in 2020, deliveries for 787 jet made in SC still on pause

Boeing Co. reported a record net loss of $11.9 billion for 2020, the result of the combined effects of the 737 Max grounding and a global pandemic that has profoundly affected the aerospace industry.

Quality problems with the 787 Dreamliner that Boeing assembles in North Charleston also dragged down revenues in the fourth quarter, which ended with an $8.4 billion loss.

"2020 was a year like no other," CEO Dave Calhoun said during a call with investors. "Our world, our industry, our business and our community were facing unprecedented challenges — and we're still in the midst of it."

Despite progress with coronavirus vaccines, Calhoun said that the next six to nine months "will remain very challenging."

Delivery delays resulting from a production defect with the South Carolina-made 787 are ongoing, and Calhoun laid out how that has continued to play out in early 2021.

January will be another zero-delivery month for 787s, Calhoun said, and there will be "very few, if any" of the planes handed over to customers in February.

Boeing has not delivered any 787 jets since October.

Flaws found in the fuselage of the widebody aircraft prompted Boeing to start inspecting the jets in mid-2020. Those inspections, which the company expanded later in the year once it was discovered the issue was more extensive than previously thought, have effectively put 787 deliveries on hold.

A 37 percent revenue decrease for Boeing's commercial airplanes business in the last quarter was attributed, in part, to that delivery drought.

Calhoun told investors Wednesday that they are still working to correct the issue — which is with irregularities in skin flatness in areas where different parts of the plane's body are joined — but there are "a few more weeks of work left" on the effort, Calhoun said, as they try to make "changes in the production process to ensure newly-built airplanes meet" specifications and don't have to be inspected.

Boeing still expects to deliver the "vast majority" of 787s sitting in inventory by the end of 2021, Calhoun said. That's about 80 jets, Boeing finance chief Greg Smith noted on the investor call.

Boeing's plant in North Charleston is about to become the only site where the 787 is assembled, after Boeing stops 787 operations in Everett, Wash., the widebody factory on the West Coast that has, up to this point, split the work with the Lowcountry plant.

Wednesday's report repeated Boeing's previously-announced plan to drop the production rate for the Dreamliner to five per month — down from an all-time high of 14 and one fewer the rate of six that had been set at the time that the company confirmed that the program would be consolidated in South Carolina. That move is coming soon, in March.

Even after March, however, workers in Everett will continue to inspect and do repairs on 787s that were built there. North Charleston will also be inspecting its jets, and another inspection and rework station — the planemaker calls them "join verification sites" — is being set up in Victorville, Ca.

The purpose of running three sites simultaneously is "so the inventory of undelivered airplanes can be addressed most efficiently," according to a message to employees from Stan Deal, president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Calhoun said Wednesday that, this inspection process has halted deliveries of the 787, it was " the right thing to do."

Losses made worse by that hiatus in the fourth quarter were "partially offset" by the restart of 737 Max deliveries, Boeing reported.

Since Federal Aviation Administration recertified the jet to fly in November, more than 40 Max jets have been handed over to customers, and five airlines have returned their 737s to service.

A European aviation safety agency, EASA, announced Wednesday morning that it would allow the 737 Max to resume flights in Europe, too.

Wednesday's report included a $744 million charge related to a settlement with the Department of Justice over its criminal investigation into the two deadly crashes of the Max that grounded the aircraft for about 20 months.

Of that, $244 million will be paid as a fine to the U.S. government, and $500 million will be set aside as compensation for the families of the 346 people who died in the Max crashes.

The company also disclosed Wednesday that it would delay the debut of its Washington state-built 777X jet until late 2023.

The company recorded a $6.5 billion reach forward loss on the 777X, which means costs will exceed expected revenue for the airplanes they expect to deliver "in a certain time period," according to Deal's message. A decline in demand for new aircraft, particularly large planes like the 777X designed for long-haul international routes, has hurt the new program.

Calhoun repeated his prediction Wednesday that it will take about three years for air travel to return to pre-pandemic levels.

That recovery will happen in three phases, Calhoun said. Domestic travel has started to recover, and regional air traffic will follow. Long-haul international routes, which are key to the recovery of widebody passenger jets like the South Carolina-made 787 and the bigger 777X, "will be the last to bounce back," Calhoun said.

In addition to dropping production rates to adjust to demand changes during the pandemic, Boeing has substantially reduced its workforce. During its last earnings report in October, Boeing said that its global employee count would shrink to 130,000, a reduction of nearly a 20 percent from its pre-COVID-19 payrolls.

Wednesday's report did not include any additional workforce cuts, and an updated count of Boeing employees by state is likely to be released this quarter. That report should give a better idea of how Boeing South Carolina's about 7,000-person headcount from early 2020 was affected by buyouts and layoffs over the last year.