Boeing reports record loss in 2020, 4th quarter dragged down by SC-made 787 issues

Boeing Co. reported a record net loss of $11.9 billion for 2020, the result of the combined effects of the 787 Max grounding and a global pandemic that has profoundly affected the aerospace industry.

Boeing makes its widebody 787 Dreamliner in North Charleston and is the largest private employer in Charleston County.

Following a year with multiple announcements about buyouts, layoffs and production rate reductions, Wednesday's report did not include additional workforce cuts or rate changes beyond what had previously been reported.

In a message to employees Wednesday, CEO Dave Calhoun described the last year as one of "profound social and global disruption." The "deep impacts of COVID-19 on commercial air travel" and the Max grounding were reflected in their performance, he wrote.

For the fourth quarter, in particular, issues with Boeing's South Carolina-made jet also hurt revenues.

A 37 percent revenue year-over-year decrease for the Commercial Airplanes division during the last quarter was attributed to low deliveries of widebodies, driven by COVID-19 and 787 production defects.

Flaws found in the fuselage of the widebody aircraft prompted Boeing to start inspecting all of the completed jets. Those inspections, which the company expanded later during 2020 once they found the issue was more extensive than previously thought, have slowed the deliveries for the 787 to the point that zero of the planes were delivered for the last two months, in both November and December.

The Boeing South Carolina's plant in North Charleston is about to become the only site where the 787 assembled, after Boeing stops 787 operations in Everett, Wash., the widebody factory on the West Coast that has, until now, been splitting the work with the Lowcountry plant.

Because of the ongoing inspections, however, workers in Everett are going to continue to check 787s made there for the issues and do any necessary rework before handing them over to customers.

In his message to employees Wednesday, Calhoun reiterated the planemakers' position that, while the inspections have caused 787 deliveries to grind to a halt, they were the "right thing to do" for customers and an example of "uncompromising commitment to quality."

Wednesday's report reiterated Boeing's previously-announced plan to drop the production rate for the 787 to five per month — down from an all-time high of 14 and one fewer the rate of six that had been set at the time that the consolidation was made official — at the time of the move.

While the 787's delivery drought dragged down fourth quarter revenues, losses were "partially offset" by Max deliveries, Boeing reported.

Since federal regulators recertified the jet to fly late last year, more than 40 of the planes have been delivered, and five airlines have returned their Max fleets to service.

A European aviation safety agency announced Wednesday morning that it would allow the 737 Max to resume flights in Europe, too.

Wednesday's report included a $744 million charge related to a settlement with the Department of Justice over its criminal investigation into the two deadly crashes of the 737 Max.

Of that, $243.6 million will be paid as a fine to the government, and $500 million will be set aside as compensation for the families of the 346 people who dies in the Max crashes.

The company also disclosed Wednesday that it would delay the debut of its 777X jet that's built in Washington state until late 2023. The company took a $6.5 billion charge on the program which has been hurt by the decline in demand for new aircraft — particularly large planes designed for long-haul international flights.

CEO Calhoun has predicted that it will take about three years for air travel to recover after the pandemic. Overseas air travel, which also affects the South Carolina-centered 787 that's used for international routes, is taking longer to recover than domestic travel.

