Boeing reports another zero-order month; delivery total for SC-made 787 inched up

Boeing Co. reported another zero-order month with lagging delivery totals on Tuesday, with the 787 Dreamliner accounting for most activity in September.

A total of 11 deliveries were logged last month — less than half the number from the same period last year — and seven of them were the 787 jet built in South Carolina and Washington state. Though below pre-pandemic levels, that's the highest 787 delivery total since March.

The pandemic continues to have a "significant impact" on the industry, Boeing finance chief Greg Smith said in a statement about the delivery figures. Boeing is "taking actions to resize, reshape and transform (its) business to preserve liquidity," Smith continued.

One of those actions is the recently announced decision to move all production of its 787 Dreamliner jet to the plant in North Charleston, eventually eliminating the program's presence in Everett, Wash.

In South Carolina, politicians and economic development boosters framed the move as an economic win for the Palmetto State, though it's not clear now when or if more jobs will flow to the Lowcountry because of it.

When the consolidation occurs, employees at the Charleston-area plant will be building just six 787 jets per month, a rate that's less than half the program's peak, driven down by the kind of order and delivery totals the company reported Tuesday and has been logging throughout the pandemic.

With Boeing's troubled 737 Max aircraft still grounded following two deadly crashes, the wide-body Dreamliner has accounted for half of the 98 commercial airplane deliveries the company has completed this year. The program with the next-highest delivery total is the 767 freighter, at 20 aircraft.

Of the seven Dreamliners delivered in September, five were assembled in North Charleston, according to spreadsheets from All Things 787, a blog that tracks Dreamliner deliveries. Three went to United Airlines. A 787-10, the largest model of the jet that's made exclusively in North Charleston, was delivered to Taiwanese airline EVA Air, and a 787-9 was picked up by an aircraft leasing company called AerCap.

Last month was the highest Dreamliner delivery figure since March, when 11 of the jets went out to customers. In August, just four 787s were delivered, the same as in April. Two were delivered in July, three in June and none in May.

The numbers are well below 2019 levels. Boeing reported 49 deliveries for the program so far this year. During the same period last year, 113 of them were handed over to customers.

In addition to the effects of the pandemic, Boeing disclosed early last month that production flaws identified with the 787 were further delaying deliveries because of extra inspections being done on completed jets. The company said that would affect delivery times in the "near-term" but did not specify for how long.

No new jet orders were placed in September, including across other programs.

In 2019, the company recorded a total of 113 new orders for 787s. So far this year, 29 Dreamliner orders have been recorded, and a new one has not been logged since March when Boeing landed a deal with Japan's All Nippon Airways.

Boeing lost another three orders for the 737 Max in September, bringing the total number of canceled Max jets to 436, according to the company's stats.

In an updated forecast this month, Boeing predicted that 18,350 commercial jets will be needed worldwide in the next decade, an 11 percent drop from its 2019 estimates. Those lowered expectations would factor out to a market that's $200 billion smaller than the planemaker had previously anticipated.

Boeing's next quarterly earnings call is a couple weeks away, on Oct. 28. Smith and CEO David Calhoun will discuss the results and the company outlook during a conference call at 10:30 a.m.