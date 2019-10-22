Boeing Co. has replaced the president and CEO of its commercial aircraft business amid the continuing fallout over two deadly crashes involving its troubled 737 MAX jet.

Stan Deal is taking the job that Kevin McAllister had held for nearly three years, the planemaker announced Tuesday.

"Our entire Boeing team is focused on operational excellence, aligned with our values of safety, quality and integrity, and we're committed to delivering on our commitments and regaining trust with our regulators, customers and other stakeholders," CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a written statement.

Muilenburg added that Deal "brings extensive operational experience at Commercial Airplanes and trusted relationships with our airline customers and industry partners."

Deal previously was president and chief executive of Boeing's global services unit. He also is a member of the company's executive council and has been with the company since 1986.

The high-level upheaval follows the release of internal communications last week that showed a senior test pilot experienced serious problems while testing flight-control software for the 737 MAX on a simulator.

That software, called MCAS, is at the center of investigations into two crashes that killed 346 passengers and crew members and led to the worldwide grounding of the jet in March. Boeing is taking much longer than executives expected to change the software and get the plane flying again.

McAllister was named CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, which includes the 787 campus in North Charleston, in November 2016. He recently attended a family day event at the South Carolina plant.

"We're grateful to Kevin for his dedicated and tireless service to Boeing, its customers and its communities during a challenging time, and for his commitment to support this transition," Muilenburg said.

McAllister said in the statement that it was "an honor" to lead the commercial division for the past three years. He also called Boeing "a great company with a commitment to safety I have seen firsthand working side-by-side with many thousands of tremendously talented and dedicated employees."

Boeing didn't specify whether he resigned or was fired.

The company also on Tuesday named successors for executives who oversaw two other divisions.

"The Boeing board fully supports these leadership moves," said David Calhoun, who recently replaced Muilenburg's role as chairman. "Boeing will emerge stronger than ever from its current challenges and the changes we're making throughout Boeing will benefit the flying public well into the future."

The management reshuffling was announced a day before the company reports quarterly financial results and fields questions from analysts and the media. The stock jumped nearly 1.8 percent Tuesday to close at $337.

Boeing took a $5.6 billion pretax charge to cover its estimate for compensating airlines that have canceled thousands of flights because of the grounded 737 MAX jets. It has disclosed nearly $3 billion in other additional expenses associated with the plane.

In addition, the company faces dozens of lawsuits by relatives of the victims of the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, and it is the subject of investigations by the U.S. Justice Department and Congress. Muilenburg is scheduled to appear on Capitol Hill next week to face questions from lawmakers.

The Chicago-based aerospace giant is one of the Charleston region's largest employers, with more than 7,000 workers in the area.