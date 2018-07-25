Boeing

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Boeing worker Paul Covaci reaches out to touch a Boeing 737 MAX 7, the newest version of Boeing's fastest-selling airplane, during a debut for employees and media of the new jet in Renton, Wash.

CHICAGO — Boeing Co. says its second-quarter profit was $2.2 billion.

The Chicago-based company, which assembles its 787 Dreamliner commercial plane in North Charleston, said Wednesday it had profit of $3.73 per share on revenue of $24.26 billion. Earnings, adjusted to exclude certain pension items, were $3.33 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations for profit of $3.24 per share on revenue of $23.98 billion.

Boeing expects full-year revenue in the range of $97 billion to $99 billion, up $1 billion from its previous estimated range.

Boeing is one of the Charleston region’s largest employers, with about 6,800 workers and contractors. In addition to its Dreamliner facility, the company has a research campus and sites that design and build engine parts for the 737 MAX and interior parts for 787 cabins.

