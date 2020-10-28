Boeing plans to cut thousands more jobs through 2021 as COVID-19 slump continues

The pandemic weighed heavily on Boeing Co.'s finances for another quarter, and thousands of additional job cuts are coming as the business resizes itself to fit a reduced market for air travel.

Having already shed about 16,000 jobs this year, the company, which will soon be building its 787 Dreamliner jet exclusively in South Carolina, plans to reduce its workforce by thousands more by the end of 2021.

"As we align to market realities, our business units and functions are carefully making staffing decisions to prioritize natural attrition and stability in order to limit the impact on our people and our company," CEO Dave Calhoun wrote in a message to employees Wednesday.

Boeing's workforce, which had about 160,000 employees worldwide before the pandemic, will contract to 130,000 by the end of next year, Calhoun wrote. Earlier this year, the company said its workforce would shrink by 10 percent. The new estimate would represent an about 19 percent contraction.

Job cuts have affected Boeing's North Charleston campus, which at the beginning of this year employed about 7,000 people, but the company has not released the number of positions cut there through both buyouts and involuntary layoffs.

Boeing is consolidating all Dreamliner production at its plant in North Charleston, shuttering 787 operations in Everett, Wash. The two factories had been splitting assembly work for the wide-body jet, but with production rates for the program slashed to align with the drop in demand during the pandemic, maintaining that setup became less tenable.

Analysts and industry watchers had been predicting the move since Calhoun said during the company's second quarter earnings call that it was studying a possible move of all 787 production to one facility.

Boeing made the call to consolidate in South Carolina official Oct. 1. The decision "did not have a significant financial impact on the program in the third quarter," according to Boeing's earnings report.

Total revenue for the quarter was $14.1 billion, higher than some analysts had predicted but a 29 percent reduction from the same quarter in 2019.

Revenue for the commercial airplanes division dropped to $3.6 billion during the third quarter, less than half of what the segment brought in last year. That's because of reduced delivery totals, "primarily due to COVID-19 impacts," Boeing states in the release, but also as a result of quality issues with the 787.

During the third quarter, Boeing acknowledged identifying several problems with the Dreamliner, including manufacturing errors in the aft-body sections of some planes that prompted the company to pull eight of them from service. The issues that led to those groundings happened at the South Carolina plant which makes those aft sections, in addition to doing final assembly of the jets.

The company later said that the production flaws would further delay deliveries in the "near-term" because of extra inspections being done on completed 787s.

Deliveries for the last quarter, posted earlier this month, show the company has handed over just 98 aircraft so far this year compared to 301 deliveries Boeing made in the first nine months of 2019.

The Dreamliner has been the biggest source of successful deliveries, accounting for half of all deliveries this year. Still, the program is far behind where it would usually be. After the third quarter last year, 113 of the wide-body jets had been given to customers — more than twice this year's current total.

Boeing's best-selling jet, the 737 Max, remains grounded following two deadly crashes, but the company cited "steady progress" made in the last quarter to returning the single-aisle jet to service.

The Max has completed 1,400 test and check flights and 3,000-plus flight hours as it moves through the certification process, per Boeing's earnings report.

Calhoun and finance chief Greg Smith will host a conference call with analysts to go over the earnings report at 10:30 a.m. this morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.