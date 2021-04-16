You are the owner of this article.
Boeing plans annual 787 Dreamliner flyover at RBC Heritage

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner in flight over 18th fairway at the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head Island. File.

Players and guests at the RBC Heritage tournament can expect a spectacle over the 18th green this weekend. 

During the annual PGA Tour stop's second-to-last day on April 17, Boeing Co. plans to continue its tradition of flying a 787 Dreamliner jet over Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. 

This will be the ninth time Boeing has done the flyover and the 10th year the planemaker has been the tournament's presenting sponsor.

The company assembles the 787 at its North Charleston campus, which recently became the sole Dreamliner final assembly site after Boeing  shut down production at its widebody factory in Everett, Wash. in late February. 

Last year, the RBC Heritage was moved to June without spectators because of COVID-19. Boeing still completed its flyover, but with a Dreamlifter, the modified 747 cargo jet used to transport 787 parts.

During the coronavirus crisis, Boeing also used Dreamlifters to transport personal protective equipment for healthcare workers, including deliveries made of face masks and shields for staff at the Medical University of South Carolina and Prisma Health.

The Dreamliner is scheduled to fly over the 18th green around 4 p.m. on Saturday if weather is favorable. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy conditions. 

The tournament is limiting the number of spectators on the grounds, and face masks are required at all times, both indoors and outdoors. 

The RBC Heritage kicks off a series of three PGA events in as many months in the Palmetto State.

Next up will be the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island's Ocean Course May 20-23 — the first major tourism-generating event for the Charleston area this year since other spring events were either called off or postponed.

It will be followed by the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club June 7-13 in Ridgeland, which was just announced earlier this month as a onetime replacement for the canceled RBC Canadian Open. 

Reach Emily Williams at 843-607-0894. Follow her on Twitter @emilye_williams.

