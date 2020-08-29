Boeing plane made in SC is flying test bed for COVID-19 sanitation, reducing noise

For the first time, a South Carolina-built jet is the centerpiece of a Boeing Co. program that takes new technologies out of the lab and tests them in the skies.

Each aircraft selected for the ecoDemonstrator program, which the company says is an effort to "solve real-world challenges for airlines, passengers and the environment," serves as a kind of flying test bed for the company.

A North Charleston-made 787-10 was chosen for testing this year.

Like all "Dash 10" models, it was assembled at Boeing's Dreamliner plant off International Boulevard, making it the only South Carolina-made jet to be chosen over seven iterations of the ecoDemonstrator program.

The program is something of a bright spot right now for Boeing amid workforce reductions, production rate cuts and other cost-cutting measures to help offset the financial strain of the coronavirus pandemic, which has drastically reduced air travel and, with it, the demand for new planes.

This particular 787-10 is bound for Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways. It was rolled off the assembly line earlier this month and flown from Charleston to Seattle.

For the last week, a crew has been taking it on test flights from Glasgow, Mont.

Glasgow is, according to a 2018 analysis by the Washington Post based on data collected by researchers at Oxford University, in the middle of nowhere, technically speaking.

Of all towns with more than 1,000 residents, it's the farthest from any metropolitan area of more than 75,000 people, the newspaper found.

It's also the site of a retired Air Force base and one of the longest runways in the country, said ecoDemonstrator program leader Doug Christensen. Boeing has been using it as a noise facility for decades, he said.

"It's just quiet there," Christensen said of the Glasgow testing site. "It's a facility where you can really tune in and hone in on the noise sources from the airplane, and you're not competing against traffic or other things going on in that area."

To measure the noise generated by the plane, Boeing turns the aircraft and the ground into "listening devices," he said, using more than 200 microphones attached to the plane and another 1,000 on the ground.

Starting from the quietest point possible was also why the North Charleston-made Dash 10 was the best fit for the 2020 program, Christensen said.

The 787-10 is "one of the quietest airplanes in the world," Christensen said, making it the best candidate for figuring out how to make relatively quiet jets even quieter.

Measuring noise is just one facet of the 2020 ecoDemonstrator program which will also involve testing better ways for pilots, air traffic controllers and airline operations centers to communicate and utilizing methods that will reduce planes' carbon footprints.

The test flights are being flown on a blend of at least 30 and up to 50 percent sustainable aviation fuel, which is made from agricultural waste.

"We always fly on a blend of sustainable aviation fuel, because we want to continue driving the industry toward use of it," said Rae Lutters, the chief engineer for the ecoDemonstrator program.

Sustainable aviation fuel reduces CO2 emissions by about 80 percent compared to conventional jet fuels, but, right now, the sustainable fuel is only readily available at five airports, Lutters said.

Etihad has described the ecoDemonstrator program as an extension of an existing commitment made by the airline and Boeing to work together on solutions to "minimize the impact of aviation on the environment."

The partnership was first announced at the Dubai Airshow last November and, early this year, the airline completed its first "eco flight" with a North Charleston-made plane dubbed the "Greenliner."

The Abu Dhabi-to-Brussels route was designed to reduce fuel consumption, electric vehicles were used to move luggage between the terminal and the plane and single-use plastics on the flight were replaced with wheat bran plates and paper-wrapped headsets.

The Greenliner, like the ecoDemonstrator, was decked out in special livery.

Of the trials being done on the ecoDemonstrator, the timeliest will be tests of new sanitation methods that, while similar to tech that's been tested in the ecoDemonstrator program in the past, have all-new relevance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The testing team is focusing on two technologies: an antimicrobial coating that kills bacteria on high-touch areas and a handheld wand that disinfects surfaces using ultraviolet light.

"It really minimizes the need to use any type of disinfectant that could be detrimental to the flight deck electronics," Lutters said of the UV wand. The goal of testing it on the ecoDemonstrator is to make sure it's "able to be used easily," she said, especially in hard-to-reach places.

These sanitation technologies were in the works well before the COVID-19 pandemic, Christensen said. For the 2019 ecoDemonstrator program, they tested a system that uses UV light to disinfect planes' bathrooms.

But because of the pandemic and the new cleaning protocols that came with it, they decided to take that technology which was in a fixed part of the airplane and make it into a handheld device, Christensen said.

“What we’re trying to do really is provide that confidence to the flying public that it is safe to fly on our airplanes,” Christensen said.

While the aerospace giant is facing a lot of uncertainty — air travel isn't likely to recover to 2019 levels for about three years, Boeing CEO David Calhoun has predicted — the ecoDemonstrator program is still on track to continue next year.

A carrier and technologies have been selected for 2021, Christensen said.

But, until then, this year's chosen jet will still be the reigning ecoDemonstrator a little while longer. Its final test flight, which will take the jet back to its starting point in Charleston, isn't expected to happen until mid-September.