Boeing offering SC workers second round of buyouts as it looks to cut more jobs

Boeing Co. is offering a second round of buyouts — including to some South Carolina workers — and is looking to cut more jobs as it struggles to align the business with a marketplace drastically changed by the pandemic.

In a memo sent to employees Monday, CEO David Calhoun said they will be reducing their workforce beyond their initial target of 10 percent.

This round of buyouts, which Boeing refers to as "voluntary layoff opportunities," could be followed by more involuntary layoffs.

Calhoun said in his memo that employees' participation in the buyout program would "help limit additional involuntary workforce actions."

The buyouts will mainly be open to workers in areas "most affected by the pandemic": the commercial airplanes and services divisions and corporate functions. Eligible employees who accept and are approved will leave the company with a pay and benefits package.

Calhoun described layoffs as a "hard but necessary step" to help the company meet a "new reality" during the pandemic.

"I truly wish the current market demand could support the size of our workforce," he wrote to employees.

This latest round of buyouts will include eligible workers in North Charleston, spokeswoman Libba Holland confirmed.

The Dreamliner campus, which at the beginning of 2020 employed almost 7,000 people, has been hit by the workforce reductions, but it's not clear how much.

Boeing has not disclosed how the layoffs have been distributed between its production sites, and an updated count of how many people the company employs in the Palmetto State won't be released until early 2021.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

What is known is that the job cuts have fallen most heavily on the coronavirus-affected commercial airplanes and services businesses while the defense, space and government operations have stayed more stable.

Calhoun said earlier this year that, while they expected to cut a tenth of their 160,000-person global workforce, reductions in the directly-affected divisions would be closer to 15 percent. At the North Charleston campus, that would be about 1,000 jobs.

Monday's memo didn't say how far beyond that initial 10 percent target Boeing now plans to cut.

The biggest round of layoffs so far came in late May, when Boeing let 6,770 U.S. employees go. At that point, about 5,500 workers had opted to leave the company during the first round of buyouts announced in early April.

In addition to job cuts, Boeing is also slashing its production rates to try to match supply with the reduced level of demand.

Boeing will be building just six of the Dreamliner jets it currently produces per month between plants in North Charleston and Everett, Wash. in 2021, down from a high of 14 per month.

That reduction might push Boeing to close one of its production lines for the 787, Calhoun said during the company's July earnings call. The company is studying consolidation options but had not made decisions, he said.

During that earnings report, Calhoun had hinted at the likelihood of additional job cuts but did not cite specifics or a timeline.

Recovery for the aerospace industry will not be quick. Calhoun continues to cite three years as a likely period time before the air travel starts to return to pre-pandemic levels.

In Monday's memo, the CEO said that more details about the new round of voluntary layoff offers would be available in a week, on Aug. 24.