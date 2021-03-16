Boeing now inspecting windows on 787 jets but March delivery restart still expected

Boeing Co. has started inspecting cockpit windows on 787 Dreamliner jets, including aircraft assembled and awaiting delivery in North Charleston.

First reported by Bloomberg, the window checks are separate from ongoing reviews of 787s for a production issue involving the inner fuselage skin that has put Dreamliner deliveries on pause since late last year.

Boeing started checking the windows after learning a supplier had made changes to its production process. The Chicago-based planemaker is inspecting them to see if they still meet specifications.

While the extra layer of review adds another potential snag for Boeing, the company does not think the checks will further delay an expected restart for 787 deliveries in March amid a monthslong hiatus.

"Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed," Boeing South Carolina spokeswoman Libba Holland said in a statement. "We remain in constant and transparent communication with our customers and regulators.”

What Boeing has described as "comprehensive inspections" on 787s to ensure they meet "rigorous engineering specifications," have caused a more than four-month delivery drought for the widebody program.

Boeing hasn't handed over a Dreamliner jet since October.

During an earnings call in late January, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun had said that Dreamliner deliveries would start up again later in the first quarter. He speculated that "few, if any" would be unloaded in February, but last month came and went with zero deliveries.

The widebody jets are sitting in inventory and undergoing inspections at Boeing's campus in North Charleston and out on the West Coast where, until very recently, the 787s were also built.

Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., finished assembling its last 787 Feb. 26, under a previously announced plan to consolidate all production in South Carolina.

North Charleston is now the only place assembling new 787s, but with dozens of Dreamliners waiting to be handed over to customers, the company has continued to have workers in the Puget Sound region review and handle deliveries for the Everett-made 787s.

Boeing has said it expects to unload the Dreamliners it has in inventory by the end of this year, despite the continued delays. As of late January, that included at least 80 aircraft that Boeing has stored in North Charleston, Everett and Victorville, Calif.

So far this year, the recently-recertified 737 Max plane built in Washington state has dominated deliveries, accounting for 39 of the 48 aircraft Boeing has handed over to customers so far in 2021.

Last month, John Plueger, CEO of Air Lease Corp., expressed concern that the issues facing the 787 program had "mushroomed," citing "greater and greater levels of inspection going on."

Deliveries of some Dreamliners that the Los Angeles-based lessor has on order have been pushed back 12 months, Plueger said, adding that he thinks Boeing should "gets its house in order" and resolve the 787 issues before pursuing any potential new airplane programs.