Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has been nominated to serve as a director on Boeing Co.'s board of directors — a move that would add corporate governance to her political experience.
Shareholders will vote on the nomination at the company's annual meeting on April 29.
Haley, a Republican, is the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the first female governor of South Carolina and a three-term legislator in the South Carolina House of Representatives.
"Ambassador Haley brings to Boeing an outstanding record of achievement in government, industry partnership and successfully driving economic prosperity for communities in America and around the world," Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing's chairman and CEO, said in a statement.
Haley has been mentioned as a possible candidate to succeed President Donald Trump, and a seat on Boeing's board would give her private-sector experience. that could be helpful for future political aspirations.
College of Charleston political scientist Jordan Ragusa said that while Haley is continuing to up her profile, the diversity of what she has done since leaving the U.N. still leaves open many doors.
“Haley is adding to her already impressive resume, that’s for sure,” he said. “What it means is unclear and all we can do is guess. A 2024 run is certainly one option, although her recent efforts are so diverse that she may be leaving multiple doors open including a private career.”
Muilenburg said the company "will benefit greatly from her broad perspectives and combined diplomatic, government and business experience."
Boeing directors were paid a base rate of $135,000 in 2017 to attend seven board meetings, according to last year's proxy statement. This year's statement has not yet been filed. Some directors were paid as much as $171,658 in 2017 if they also served as a committee chairman.
In addition, board members received $180,000 in Boeing stock in 2017. Those shares are distributed when a director leaves the board.
The compensation is more than what Haley earned in a year as governor and rivals her $180,000 annual pay as ambassador. Haley also is earning $200,000 for speaking engagements and is writing a second book which is expected to bring a hefty advance.
It's not clear if Haley would replace any current board member. Boeing currently has 13 board members and its by-laws allow up to 16. Among the current directors are Caroline Kennedy, daughter of President John Kennedy and a former U.S. ambassador to Japan, and Lynn Good, president and CEO of Duke Energy Corp.
Haley, in a statement, called it "an honor to have the opportunity to contribute to Boeing's continued success as a cutting edge industry leader and a great American company,"
Haley, 47, graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in accounting. She was first elected to the S.C. House of Representatives in 2004, serving three terms before serving as governor of the state between 2011 and 2017. Haley was appointed U.S. ambassador to the United Nations by President Trump in January 2017, serving until December 2018.
Boeing is one of the Charleston region’s largest employers, with about 7,300 workers and contractors at a campus where the aerospace giant's 787 Dreamliner commercial planes are assembled and other facilities.
The company has more than 600 Dreamliners in its production backlog, including 173 orders for the 787-10 — the biggest and newest member of the program that’s built exclusively in North Charleston.