Boeing: No orders, more cancellations for grounded 737 Max

Boeing Co. sold no airline planes and delivered only a few jets last month as the aircraft maker continued to struggle with the pandemic and its still-grounded 737 Max.
Customers also continued to cancel orders for the Max. Boeing logged 43 cancellations for the model in July, down from 60 in June.
Between cancellations and orders that Boeing no longer considers certain — often because of the buyer's fragile financial position — the company has lost more than 800 net orders so far this year.
Just four planes were delivered company-wide in July, only two of which were Dreamliners. Both came from the 787 operations in Everett, Wash. The North Charleston Dreamliner plant sent off no new widebodies.
The previous month, the opposite was true: Boeing South Carolina was the only plant to deliver new 787s. Two were the first 787-10s sent to British Airways. A third Dreamliner was delivered to the Canadian airline WestJet.
July's Dreamliner deliveries went to Air France and Turkish Airlines. Both were the 787-9 model.
Now more than halfway through the year, the North Charleston and Everett Dreamliner plants have delivered 22 and 17 jets, respectively, according to a spreadsheet of Dreamliner assembly and delivery activity kept by the blog All Things 787.
Last year, their annual tallies came out to 80 from North Charleston and 78 from Everett. To reach that total this year, the Charleston-area plant would have to start sending out 787s at a rate of more than 11 per month for the rest of the year.
Across all of Boeing's commercial operations, only 74 planes have been delivered this year, compared to 258 during the same period in 2019.
During the company's second quarter earnings call late last month, CEO David Calhoun said he still expects it will be years before the industry is able to recover from the effects of COVID-19. He estimated air travel won't reach 2019 levels for about three years.
The Dreamliner program will see its production rate dropped to six per month by 2021 — less than half of the monthly high of 14 — to make up for the steep drop in demand.