Boeing mulls relocating commercial aircraft HQ within Wash.

EVERETT, Wash. — Boeing Co. is considering relocating its commercial airplane division headquarters within Washington state in an effort to reduce costs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing executive Bill McSherry confirmed earlier reports that the planemaker was mulling whether to vacate the Boeing Commercial Airplanes corporate offices in Renton and move to either Boeing Field in Seattle or to its campus in nearby Everett, The Daily Herald reported.

McSherry told participants at an Economic Alliance Snohomish County virtual gathering this week that the pandemic has forced the airline to take "some very difficult steps" and drove the company "to respond to the new normal here for the next few years."

McSherry suggested that both Puget Sound locations are possibilities, and some employees have already moved to the Everett campus after vacating a 338,577-square-foot office building it had leased in Mukilteo.

"Certainly, Boeing Commercial headquarters will always remain here in the Puget Sound region, but we do think our leaders will get closer to where our production and delivery facilities are," he said.

The Chicago-based company borrowed $25 billion from the capital markets instead of taking any federal relief aid during the pandemic, and is now scrutinizing its operations "to ensure we can bridge this gap with available funds," McSherry said.

The assembly plant at Paine Field in Everett, where the company's largest planes are made, will continue to see a lull in production as officials believe sales of wide-body jets aren't expected to rebound for years. The larger jets dominate international travel routes flown by Boeing aircraft.

Earlier this month, Boeing announced it will move 787 Dreamliner production work handled in Everett to its North Charleston campus because of the sharp drop-off in sales. The consolidation to the South Carolina plant is expected to begin next year.

McSherry said production of Boeing's bigger planes is expected to pick up again when travel resumes, which is currently estimated in 2023 or 2024.

"The decision to consolidate was a business decision," Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin said at the virtual meeting. "And I know many of us here on this call today have to make similar difficult decisions this year."