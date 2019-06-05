As the number of 737 Max jets grounded for safety reasons continues to grow, Boeing Co. is looking to its North Charleston campus to help ease the congestion.

Boeing this week started moving some of the 787 Dreamliners it builds in Everett, Wash., to the Dreamliner plant off International Boulevard for delivery to customers.

The aerospace giant is repositioning its West Coast-built wide-body aircraft so it can free up space at the Everett site to park new 737 Max planes built in nearby Renton.

Those 737 Max jets have been stacking up since global aviation regulators grounded the single-aisle plane following a pair of deadly crashes within a five-month period. Boeing cut monthly production of the 737 Max by 10 planes to 42 following the March 13 grounding, but those jets can't be delivered and have to be parked somewhere until regulators give them the go-ahead to fly.

Boeing didn't answer specific questions about the move. But in a statement, the company said: "A potential small number of 787s built in our 787 factory in Everett, Wash., will be flow to South Carolina for customer delivery as part of our overall inventory management plan."

Those planes will occupy part of an employee parking area at the North Charleston campus.

Boeing has been looking for places to park roughly 100 737 Max planes that have been built since the grounding, according to a report by Bloomberg News. The number of new planes grows every day and is in addition to about 400 grounded 737 Maxes in airline fleets around the world. Bloomberg said it can cost $2,000 per month for maintenance of the parked jets.

It's not clear when aviation regulators including the Federal Aviation Administration will let the 737 Max fly again. Boeing has been working to fix an automated anti-stall system that has been implicated in the deadly crashes and some analysts say it could be late summer before they are cleared for commercial flights.