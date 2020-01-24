Boeing Co. may be considering another production cut for the 787 passenger jet it assembles at its campus in North Charleston.

The company said in October it would slow production of its 787 Dreamliner from a peak rate of 14 a month to 12 in South Carolina and Washington state.

Now, executives are weighing reducing that number to 10 a month, according to a Friday report from Bloomberg.

Boeing told The Post and Courier it could not confirm the report but provided a statement saying it maintains "a disciplined rate management process taking into account a host of risks and opportunities."

"We will continue to assess the demand environment and make adjustments as appropriate in the future," the company said.

The possible impact on the nearly 7,000 jobs at Boeing's North Charleston operations was unclear for the previously announced rollback to 12 jets a month. That rate was expected to be phased in late this year and last for about two years.

The final assembly of the Dreamliner is split between Boeing's North Charleston plant and a factory near Seattle. The company doesn't break down production rates by location.

Boeing announced it was curtailing 787 production by two per month during its quarterly earnings call in late October. Its next earnings report, which will be released early Wednesday, will be the first under new CEO David Calhoun, who replaced the ousted Dennis Muilenburg on Jan. 13.

During the last earnings call, Muilenburg said that the trade war and the lack of orders from China had "put pressure on the production rate," prompting the cut.

The company currently has an order backlog for the Dreamliner of 520, down 10 compared to late October. That represents about three-and-half years of work at the planned 12-a-month rate for the two plants. A 10-per-month schedule would extend that to about four years and four months.

The Dreamliner was one of just two Boeing jetliners that registered a gain in orders in 2019. Weighed down by cancellations for its 737 Max, which has been grounded for more than 10 months after two fatal crashes, the planemaker's commercial aircraft orders ended the year in the red for the first time in decades.