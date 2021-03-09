Boeing logs net positive orders for 1st time since 2019; still no SC-made 787 deliveries

For the first time in more than a year, Boeing sold more planes last month than it had to cancel, and the South Carolina-made 787 Dreamliner logged its first new orders since early 2020.

But the delivery drought for the Dreamliner program continued in February, marking four months now that dozens of undelivered 787s have sat waiting to be handed over to customers.

Boeing sold 82 new aircraft last month and logged 51 cancellations, making February the first month since November 2019 that the company had a net positive order total.

Cancellations for the recently recertified 737 Max have been dragging down those totals, combined with decreased demand amid the coronavirus crisis.

Another 32 Max orders were cancelled in February, but the program gained 25 orders, all from United Airlines.

The KC-46 tanker program led with 27 orders.

Orders also included four 787-10s — the largest model of the Dreamliner —to unidentified customers. The last time the company sold 787s was in March 2020 when Japanese carrier ANA bought a dozen of the widebodies.

But the 787 program came out with a net negative order total for February. Singapore Airlines canceled orders for 19 Dreamliners, a portion of which was converted into an order for 11 of Boeing's 777X jets, a bigger widebody that's made in Washington state.

As of this month, North Charleston is the only location building 787s, after the final Puget Sound-made Dreamliner rolled off the production line at the widebody factory in Everett, Wash. on Feb. 26.

Dreamliners made in both North Charleston and Everett have been sitting in inventory for months now as the company does comprehensive inspections and rework on the jets.

A production issue involving wrinkles in the inner fuselage skin where parts of the 787's body are joined was identified in mid-2020, and Boeing said in December it had expanded the scope of those inspections.

During an earnings call in late February, CEO Dave Calhoun had shared that the inspections were taking longer than expected and had put off deliveries that month. Calhoun said there would be "few, if any" 787s handed over to customers in February, and Boeing's March 9 update shows the drought on deliveries has continued.

A total of 22 aircraft were delivered in February, 18 of which were 737 Max jets to customers like Southwest, American and United Airlines.

After a 20-month grounding that followed two deadly crashes, the Federal Aviation Administration cleared the Max to fly in November. Since then, 66 of the jets have been handed over to customers, 41 of those during 2021.

Aside from the Max, deliveries of the 787 are supposed to make the biggest difference for Boeing's cash flow this year compared to 2020. While it's still unclear when Dreamliner deliveries will resume, Boeing said it still expects to unwind the majority of the 787s it has inventory by the end of this year.