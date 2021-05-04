Boeing lands orders for 5 more 787 Dreamliner jets

Five Boeing 787s that were built but in need of a buyer have found a permanent home through what is the biggest order of 2021 so far for the North Charleston-based jet program.

German airline group Lufthansa is adding onto a previous Dreamliner order made in 2019. This new purchase agreement bumps the order up from 20 to 25 of the 787-9 model of the aircraft.

Lufthansa also said this week that it's agreed to buy five more widebodies from Boeing's competitor Airbus.

Before Lufthansa's announcement this week, only four orders for 787s had been logged so far this year. All were in February for 787-10s — the largest of the three Dreamliner models — and will go to undisclosed customers.

The last 787 order from a disclosed customer was an order in March 2020 from Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways for a dozen Dreamliners.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dragged down demand for new aircraft, and the desire for widebodies like the 787 is expected to come back more slowly than that for the single-aisle 737 Max, which has recorded 224 orders this year.

That's because widebodies like the 787 are favored for long-haul international routes, likely the last to recover passengers post-pandemic, while Max aircraft fly domestic routes that have already begun to bounce back.

In an announcement about the new order commitment, Boeing sales executive Ihssane Mounir referenced the "extremely challenging market" that Lufthansa has been navigating and its efforts to prepare for the "recovery ahead and the eventual return to growth."

Lufthansa's chief operations officer, Detlef Kayser, touted the 787's fuel efficiency and ability to "accelerate the modernization" of their long-haul fleet.

The first 787-9s are expected to join Lufthansa's fleet as soon as next winter, according to the airline group. Others will follow in the first half of 2022.

Lufthansa's five additional jet orders were so-called "white tails," meaning they were manufactured but no longer had a buyer lined up to take delivery.

Since they're already assembled, these jets could have been made in Everett, Wash. or in North Charleston or a combination of the two. South Carolina and the Puget Sound widebody factory had been splitting the work of making 787 aircraft through February, when the program was consolidated in North Charleston and 787 assembly work in Everett stopped.

In addition to having talks with Boeing to arrange to buy the five already-built 787s, Lufthansa also "reached an agreement with Boeing on a restructured delivery plan," the airline group said.

Delivering more 787s is critical to Boeing's finances this year. The program's delivery drought in the first quarter was a main factor dragging down revenue for that period. Boeing was down $561 million for the first three months of 2021 — the company's sixth straight quarterly loss.

Boeing has about 100 undelivered Dreamliners waiting to be handed over to customers, finance chief Greg Smith said during the company's April 28 earnings call. Production issues with the 787 delayed all deliveries of the jets for about five months, causing the unusually large backup of finished aircraft as the company did extensive inspections and rework on the planes.

Deliveries started up again in late March with the handoff of a couple 787s to United Airlines.

As of last week's earnings report, nine of the jets had been delivered so far in 2021, CEO Dave Calhoun said, with a couple more deliveries likely in the several days after that call with investors.

Boeing still expects to unload the majority of its 787 inventory before the end of this year.