Boeing Co. said it is investigating a racial incident that took place at its 787 Dreamliner campus in North Charleston.
A foot-long noose made out of nylon material was found hanging in the plant's aft-body building on Thursday. There was no note or any other material with the noose.
"I am saddened and angered that a racially-charged symbol was discovered on site," Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 program, told employees in a statement distributed Thursday. "Diversity and inclusion are core to Boeing’s enduring values, and there is absolutely no place for racism and these cowardly acts in society and especially in our company."
Zaback said the company has "launched a thorough investigation and will take all appropriate and necessary action" against those responsible for the incident.
"We will work through this, and I appreciate all of you looking out for each other," he said in the letter to employees.
Boeing is one of the Charleston region’s largest employers, with about 7,300 workers contractors. The company has more than 600 Dreamliners in its production backlog, including 173 orders for the 787-10 — the biggest and newest member of the program that’s built exclusively in North Charleston.