With ambassadors from Albania to Zambia watching, David Carbon — vice president of 787 operations at Boeing South Carolina — let a secret slip: The aerospace giant will boost monthly production of its Dreamliner commercial plane in December.
That's well ahead of schedule.
Boeing had been looking at the first quarter of 2019 to start building 14 Dreamliners every month — up from the current rate of 12 — split between North Charleston and a second 787 assembly site in Everett, Wash.
The increased production means Boeing is getting ready to hire hundreds of workers for its North Charleston campus.
"We're recruiting right now about 400 people because we're going from building 12 a month to building 14 a month, and we do that in December," Carbon told diplomats from 28 countries who were participating in an Experience America tour of the Charleston region sponsored by the U.S. State Department.
A production rate of 14 per month is supported by Boeing's backlog of more than 630 Dreamliners, including a recent order for nine 787-9s by United Airlines.
Boeing has booked 104 net orders for its 787 twin-aisle jet through September, already eclipsing last year's total. North Charleston is the only place that makes all three Dreamliner variants, including the newest and largest 787-10 model.
The Dreamliner is already being built at a rate faster than any other twin-aisle plane in history, with 742 deliveries since the first 787 went to All Nippon Airways just seven years ago.
Boeing declined to give further details of its December production increase or hiring plans ahead of Wednesday's third-quarter earnings release. The planemaker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.45 a share, up about 27 percent from last year. Revenues are expected to be $23.72 billion, down 2.4 percent from 2017.
Carbon told ambassadors touring the Boeing campus last week that the site has "brought significant value" to the Charleston region, with a $2 billion investment supporting about 6,800 employees and contractors and more than 100,000 indirect jobs.
It's an entirely different feel than Washington state's Puget Sound region, where Carbon previously worked on Boeing's 747 program.
"Boeing has been in the Puget Sound area for more than 100 years, the traditions run pretty deep," Carbon said. "The flip side is they also become a little bit numb to the fact that they’re building airplanes. It can be taken for granted. The beauty of coming to (North) Charleston was, we’re never going to be taken for granted."
Ambassadors attending the event said they were impressed by the assembly campus and the planes that are built there.
"It is absolutely amazing what is happening here," said Erzhan Kazykhanov, ambassador from Kazakhstan. That country's Air Astana has tentatively ordered three 787s and Kazykhanov said the carrier is close to finalizing terms of the purchase.
Martin Dahinden, ambassador from Switzerland, said he visited Charleston during a vacation about 1½ years ago but didn't realize the area had "such a sophisticated industrial site." Swiss International Air Lines, the country's national carrier, operates 10 of Boeing's 777 wide-body jets and two more on the way, but no Dreamliners.
In addition to Boeing, the ambassadors toured Joint Base Charleston, the Port of Charleston and Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum during their three-day visit to the region.