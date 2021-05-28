Boeing has stopped deliveries again for SC-based Dreamliner as FAA seeks information

Boeing Co. has put deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner on hold again as regulators seek more information on the production issues that prompted jet inspections and have caused delays for the North Charleston-based program since last year.
This new delay comes a couple months after Dreamliner deliveries resumed following an about five-month hiatus.
Now, the Federal Aviation Administration is seeking more details from Boeing on how it's handling inspections and fixes on 787s.
The planemaker said in a statement Friday that it is "working to provide the FAA with additional information concerning the analysis and documentation associated with the verification work on undelivered 787s."
These new questions from the FAA pertain to the same production problems the widebody program has faced for months.
The issues were found in areas of the jet where parts of the fuselage are joined together. Boeing found tiny gaps that didn't meet its engineering specifications.
For months, Dreamliners have been undergoing inspections and rework at both the Boeing campus in North Charleston and at its widebody factory in Everett, Wash. Until earlier this year, both sites were splitting 787 production work, but Boeing recently consolidated the program in South Carolina.
Everett is continuing to handle deliveries of the jets that were made there, though, and this new delay has stopped deliveries in the Puget Sound, too.
Before 787 deliveries resumed in late March, the FAA took over airworthiness checks for four of the aircraft as one of its "corrective actions" to "address Boeing 787 production issues." The planemaker's first deliveries after that five-month drought were the FAA-checked Dreamliners.
Between late March deliveries and April, Boeing reported delivering nine of the widebodies total. May deliveries will be posted next month.
Boeing said Friday that there is no impact on the in-service fleet of Dreamliners from the new delivery pause.
Earlier this month, two members of Congress announced they would be seeking information from the FAA and Boeing on its ongoing production issues, including problems with the Dreamliner.