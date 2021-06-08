Boeing handed over 2 more Dreamliners in May before halting deliveries for 2nd time

Boeing Co. handed over two more 787 Dreamliner jets to customers last month before shutting down all deliveries for the South Carolina-based program again.

That brought the total for Dreamliner deliveries so far this year to 13, still far from the company's goal of unloading the more than 100 jets that piled up in inventory during a nearly five month delivery pause for the widebody program.

The delivery delays stem from ongoing quality issues with the Dreamliner that prompted extensive inspections of completed jets.

Boeing had started handing over 787s again in late March but confirmed in May it had stopped deliveries, this time because the Federal Aviation Administration was seeking more information from Boeing before giving approval to a different inspection method for 787s that the planemaker has proposed.

Before that stoppage, Uzbekistan Airways received a 787-8 and Atlantis Aviation Corp. got a 787-9, according to new delivery information Boeing posted June 8.

In total, Boeing handed over 17 jets last month and has gotten 111 aircraft into customers' hands so far this year. The vast majority of them were 737 Max jets, despite a brief pause on deliveries for that jet program in April while Boeing was working with the FAA to resolve an electrical issue that affected dozens of those aircraft. The agency OK'd Boeing's fix for the problem in mid-May, and 11 of the jets were delivered before the end of the month.

May was the fourth month in a row that Boeing logged a positive net order total. There were 73 gross orders and 53 cancellations. New orders included a previously-announced commitment by German airline group Lufthansa to bump an existing order for 20 Dreamliners up to 25.

But the month was a wash for Dreamliner orders, since five orders for 787-9 jets also cancelled. The customer for that order was not disclosed.

Most orders and debookings were for the 737 Max. Seven orders were also made for 777 freighter aircraft.

Boeing's backlog stands at 4,121 aircraft as of May.

During the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, which was held virtually on June 3, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said that, despite the second delivery shutdown, he expects that the "lion's share" of the about 100 Dreamliners that are awaiting delivery will be handed over to customers this year.

"I hope it's all of it," Calhoun said, adding that he didn't "want to get too predictive about that."

Dreamliner deliveries are being handled both at Boeing's North Charleston site and at its widebody factory in Everett, Wash. While a previously-announced consolidation of the 787 program in South Carolina took effect earlier this year, ending 787 production in Everett, that West Coast factory will continue to hand over Everett-made aircraft to customers until they're all gone.

The North Charleston campus is handling 787 deliveries and inspections and is continuing to build new Dreamliners at a reduced rate of five planes per month.

Calhoun expressed confidence during last week's Bernstein conference that the 787 program will eventually get back to pre-pandemic production rates, though that will take time. Right now, the challenge is getting that program to a stable delivery rate, he said.

While nothing has changed between the first and second delivery pause when it comes to the Dreamliner's quality issues, the FAA "rightfully wants to know" more about the processes Boeing has proposed, which Calhoun said are different than the ones they had before.

Last month, the FAA had said in a statement that it was waiting on "additional data" from Boeing to determine "whether the company’s solution meets safety regulations.”

"I don't want to ever repeat the mistake of us trying to pressure them to do things faster than they would otherwise do them and as diligently as they would otherwise do them," Calhoun said of the agency.

The planemaker was accused of pressuring regulators when it came to the 737 Max jet which was grounded for more than 20 months after two deadly crashes.

Taking their time with the 787 issues, Calhoun argued, is "in the best interest" of the "long-term stability" of the Dreamliner plant.