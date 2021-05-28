Boeing halts deliveries again of SC-based 787 as FAA seeks information

Boeing Co. has put deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner on hold again as regulators seek more information about its plan to address the production issues that have plagued the North Charleston-based jet program since last year.

This new delay comes a couple months after deliveries resumed following an about five-month hiatus.

Now, the Federal Aviation Administration is asking for more details from Boeing after the planemaker proposed a method of inspecting undelivered 787s for production problems by doing targeted checks of aircraft instead of conducting broader inspections that are more labor- and time-intensive.

The FAA said the company hasn't provided the data the safety agency needs in order to sign off on the proposed review process.

"Boeing still needs to show that its proposed inspection method would meet FAA’s federal safety regulations," the agency said in a statement. "The FAA is waiting for additional data from Boeing before determining whether the company’s solution meets safety regulations."

Boeing chose to temporarily stop deliveries to customers because its inspection plan had not been approved, according to the FAA.

The Chicago-based planemaker said in a statement Friday that it is "working to provide the FAA with additional information concerning the analysis and documentation associated with the verification work on undelivered 787s."

These new questions from the FAA pertain to the same production problems the widebody program has faced for months.

The issues were found in areas of the widebody where parts of the fuselage are joined together. Boeing found tiny gaps that didn't meet its engineering specifications.

For months, Dreamliners have been undergoing inspections and rework at the Boeing campus in North Charleston and at the recently shuttered 787 factory in Everett, Wash.

Both sites had been splitting the production work on the plane until earlier this year, after Boeing decided to consolidated the jet program in South Carolina.

The Everett site is continuing to handle deliveries of planes that its workers built. The latest delay has halted deliveries from Puget Sound, too.

Before 787 deliveries resumed in late March, the FAA took over airworthiness checks for four of the aircraft as one of its "corrective actions" to "address Boeing 787 production issues." The planemaker's first 787 deliveries after its five-month drought were those FAA-checked planes.

Boeing reported handing over 11 of the widebodies for March and April. It will disclose its May delivery figures next month.

As of late April, Boeing reported having about 100 undelivered Dreamliners in inventory. CEO Dave Calhoun said at that time that the planemaker still expected to unload the majority of them by the end of this year.

It's not clear how long the current delivery pause will last and how much it will alter that timeline — and how much it will hurt the planemaker's finances.

Boeing citied the first delivery hiatus as one of the major reasons revenue lagged during that period.

It said May 28 that the pause does not affect Dreamliners already in service.

Earlier this month, two members of Congress said they would be seeking information from the FAA and Boeing on its ongoing aircraft production issues, including problems with the Dreamliner and the 737 Max.

Deliveries were recently stopped for the Max, too, when Boeing found electrical issues that affected about 100 of the jets. The FAA approved a fix for that glitch earlier this month.