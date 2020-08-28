Boeing grounds multiple 787s over manufacturing flaw with SC-made section

Boeing Co. told airlines this week to pull eight of its 787 jets from service after discovering two manufacturing issues in the aftbody sections that are fabricated and assembled at the aerospace giant's South Carolina plant.

The company found "two distinct manufacturing issues in the join of certain 787 aftbody fuselage sections, which, in combination, result in a condition that does not meet (Boeing) design standards," according to a statement.

Because the flaws were found with the aftbody sections, the manufacturing issues occurred in North Charleston. All aftbody sections for the 787 program, including aircraft that are assembled at the Dreamliner plant in Everett, Wash. are made at Boeing's campus in South Carolina.

The FAA was notified, Boeing said, and they are conducting a "thorough review into the root cause."

The planes' grounding was first reported by The Air Current early Friday.

United Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Air Canada are among those affected by the immediate grounding, according to that report.

"We immediately contacted the airlines that operate the eight affected airplanes to notify them of the situation, and the airplanes have been temporarily removed from service until they can be repaired," Boeing said Friday.

Boeing is analyzing data for the rest of the in-service fleet, and more action could be required, but the eight pulled from service this week were the only planes determined to have an immediate safety of flight issue.

The FAA confirmed in a statement Friday that it is "aware of the matter and continues to engage with Boeing." The company said it will continue to work closely" with aviation regulators going forward.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Back in 2013, the entire fleet of Dreamliners — which at that time was just 50 jets total — because of issues with the jets' lithium ion batteries. A portion of the fleet was grounded again because of faulty Rolls-Royce-made engine blades.

This is the only time a Dreamliner grounding has been caused by a structural issue with its airframe.

Boeing is continuing to feel the financial blow of the grounding of its 737 Max jet, which has not been cleared to fly yet. The first of two deadly crashes of the Max jet happened almost two years ago.

While final assembly of 787s is split between North Charleston and Everett, Wash., the South Carolina plant fabricates and assembles all of the aft-body fuselage sections and joins them to midbody fuselage sections.

Some of the completed aft and midbody sections are then flown on Boeing's massive Dreamlifter cargo plane for final assembly in Washington state. Others are rolled over to the final assembly facility on the North Charleston campus.

Boeing is currently studying a possible consolidation of Dreamliner production to one location. Many analysts and industry watchers expect that, if a production line is shuttered, it will be Everett's.

In addition to assembling all aftbody and midbody sections for 787s, the South Carolina plant is the only place that can assemble the program's largest model, the 787-10, under the current configuration.