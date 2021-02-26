Boeing fined $6.6M by FAA, settling SC case alleging 'undue pressure' put on safety reps

The Federal Aviation Administration is fining Boeing Co. $6.6 million, a portion of which will settle two cases that alleged senior managers at the North Charleston Dreamliner plant put "undue pressure" on safety workers.

Most of the fine, $5.4 million, is for the company's "failure to meet performance obligations" laid out in a 2015 settlement agreement with the FAA, according to a Feb. 25 statement from the agency.

In that 29-page settlement, terms were set to "improve and prioritize regulatory compliance" at Boeing, and the FAA was authorized to impose penalties if those terms were met in five years. The FAA says some managers "did not sufficiently prioritize compliance" and missed improvement targets.

“I have reiterated to Boeing’s leadership time and again that the company must prioritize safety and regulatory compliance, and that the FAA will always put safety first in all its decisions," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in the new statement.

Because of the terms set in the 2015 settlement, Boeing can't appeal the FAA's assessment of the penalty.

The $6.6 million fine also settles two separate cases that alleged issues with the oversight and safety inspections done on behalf of the FAA at Boeing's 787 plant in North Charleston.

Both cases detailed violations of the FAA's Organization Designation Authorization program, which allows Boeing to inspect its own aircraft and issue airworthiness certificates, and accused managers at the South Carolina site of pressuring employees who work on behalf of the FAA.

Letters from the FAA that laid out the allegations said the pressure came from some of the most senior managers at the site.

The documents accused managers in North Charleston of "harassing" safety workers to do their inspections more quickly, “berating” their performance and threatening to replace them with other employees.

Managers also interfered with an airworthiness inspection of a 787-9 at the North Charleston campus, the FAA said.

Those allegations were laid out by the FAA last August, and regulators proposed $1.25 million in civil penalties. Boeing is paying $1.21 million to settle the cases, according to the FAA's release.

Boeing said in a statement that the FAA fine "fairly resolves previously-announced civil penalty actions while accounting for ongoing safety, quality and compliance process improvements."

"We look forward to ongoing engagement with, and direction from, the FAA as we continuously improve safety and quality in our processes," the planemaker said.

This newly-announced fine is a small sum compared to the $2.5 billion the Chicago-based company agreed to pay to avoid prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice for its handling of the 737 Max, the jet that was recertified to fly late last year after two deadly crashes and a 20-month grounding.

Though deliveries have resumed for the Max, the 787 program hasn't handed over a new aircraft since October as Boeing deals with widespread production issues with the widebody jet.

Dreamliners made in North Charleston and Everett, Wash. are being assessed for flaws which involve variances in flatness of the interior fuselage skin where parts of the aircraft's body are joined.

According to a Feb. 25 report from Reuters citing unnamed industry sources, the cost of the 787 issues could "dwarf" this week's federal penalty.

Rework on affected jets could cost "hundreds of millions — if not billions — of dollars," the report says, and the fixes could take up to a month per aircraft.

During a Feb. 22 earnings call, CEO John Plueger of Air Lease Corp., a Boeing customer with 787s on order that have been delayed by the inspections, said problems with the Dreamliner seem to have "mushroomed." There have been "greater and greater levels of inspection going on," he said, and an end to the process is not yet in sight.

The consolidation of the 787 program, which is shutting down assembly of the jet in Everett, is set to take effect in March, making North Charleston the sole site where the Dreamliner will be built.

Everett will continue to inspect aircraft until its completed planes are delivered, and North Charleston will be balancing inspections with a slowed production rate of five jets per month, set to better align with a drastic drop in demand for new jets during the coronavirus health crisis.