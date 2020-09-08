Boeing finds new problem with 787 jet, warns of delivery delays for SC-made plane

Inspections prompted by manufacturing missteps in Boeing's Dreamliner program are slowing deliveries for new aircraft, adding to complications brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight affected 787 jets were temporarily pulled from service late last month after Boeing identified two flaws in their aft-body sections that were made at the planemaker's factory in North Charleston.

The company confirmed Tuesday that it has found another production issue with the 787 that could cause delays, this time involving a part called the horizontal stabilizer that goes at the rear of the plane.

"We are taking time to thoroughly inspect completed 787s to ensure that they are free of the issues and meet all engineering specifications," Boeing said in a statement. Those inspections will affect the timing of Dreamliner deliveries in the "near-term," Boeing said.

Final assembly and deliveries for the Dreamliner program are split between production sites in North Charleston and Everett, Wash.

The horizontal stabilizer is fabricated at a Boeing facility in Salt Lake City, Utah. In a statement Tuesday, the company said the issue occurred when some components of the part were "clamped together with greater force" than they should have been.

That could cause that part of the plane to age prematurely, Boeing said, but doesn't create an immediate flight safety issue. The company said none of the affected jets that are in service "are within a window where they could begin to experience this aging," but Boeing is looking into whether it needs to take action on the in-service fleet.

The issue with the Salt Lake City-made part is separate from the production flaws that put eight Dreamliners out of service a couple weeks ago. Those groundings were related to issues with improper spacing in the join of some 787s' tail sections.

All tail sections for the program, including those for jets assembled on the West Coast, are made at the South Carolina factory. In the eight grounded jets, two flaws were found within the aft-body sections of the planes that, together, made them unsafe to fly until the issues were fixed.

One of those flaws involved a "skin flatness issue" that affects how sections fit together when they're joined.

There are "very tight tolerances" for the flatness of the interior skin, Boeing says, and any variances greater than about the width of a human hair don't meet engineering standards.

"In many cases, engineering analysis can show that the variation has no effect on structural integrity but this finding must be documented to remain in compliance with our approved processes," the company said.

The skin flatness issue also several affected undelivered 787s, Boeing said, and the completed jets sitting at its factories are being inspected to "ensure every one of them meets all engineering design specifications."

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the production issues.

According to a Wall Street Journal report Monday that cites an internal FAA memo and unnamed sources, the review is considering requiring "enhanced or accelerated inspections" on as many as 900 Dreamliner jets.

The FAA said in its statement that it is "too early to speculate" about any of the airworthiness directives that could come out of its probe.

Boeing's South Carolina plant was recently called out by the FAA for alleged violations of a program that allows the company to inspect its own aircraft and issue airworthiness certificates. In letters sent to Boeing early last month, the agency detailed claims that deadline-driven managers at the plant had put "undue pressure" on its safety workers.

The North Charleston plant faced also widespread scrutiny after claims of shoddy production work at the site last year, and Boeing overall has been closely watched for about two years since the first of two deadly 737 Max crashes occurred in October 2018.

The continued grounding of the Max, combined with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that has dramatically reduced demand for aircraft have driven down the planemaker's order and delivery totals this year and led to thousands of layoffs company-wide.

That trend continued in August when cancellations continued to outpace new airplane orders.

Just four Dreamliners were delivered last month. The deliveries were split evenly between Charleston and Everett, according to a spreadsheet from the blog All Things 787.

That brings the delivery total for the program this year to 42. At this time last year, 101 Dreamliners had been delivered.

A list of eight new orders logged in August included a few 777 cargo planes for the Taiwanese carrier Eva Air. The airline is swapping out freighters and smaller Dreamliners for 787-10s it had on order.

That's not good news for the Dreamliner plant in North Charleston which is the only site that can build the 787-10, the program's largest model. Eva Air originally booked an order for 18 of the "Dash 10" jets, but it will be exchanging seven of them for four 787-9s and three 777s.

Like other airlines, Eva reported a steep decline in passenger flights last quarter, about 94 percent, but made up for some of its losses during the pandemic with increased income from cargo services.